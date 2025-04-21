Manchester United could reignite their interest in Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah, who has confirmed he is set to leave the Bundesliga side this summer.

The German international’s contract expires at the end of this season and he will therefore be available on a free transfer and won’t be short of offers.

Tah, 29, played a crucial role in Leverkusen’s title-winning 2023/24 campaign and remains a key cog in Xabi Alonso’s squad, but he is ready for a new challenge.

Following Leverkusen’s 1-1 draw with St Pauli, which has made Bayern Munich the huge favourites to lift the Bundesliga title this season, Tah confirmed that he will be leaving this summer.

“Everything was said from the beginning. There was a point when I made the decision not to extend my contract and not to stay here. That’s still the case,” Tah said post-match.

The race for Tah’s signature is now expected to heat up. Man Utd have been heavily linked with him in recent months, among other sides.

Liverpool were also thought to be keen on Tah as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk, but now the Reds’ captain has signed a new contract they are likely to cool their interest.

Interest in Jonathan Tah set to ramp up

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd are keen to sign a new centre-back this summer. Victor Lindelof is set to leave when his contract expires, so a replacement may be signed.

They remain admirers of Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, but his price tag of over £70m makes him extremely difficult to get.

Ruben Amorim wants to strengthen in multiple areas but the Red Devils are in a tight Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) situation, so they can’t splash big sums on multiple players before they make sales.

Their top priority is attacking reinforcements and as TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs reported on April 18th, they could sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap AND Wolves star Matheus Cunha this summer.

With this in mind, bringing in a centre-back of Tah’s quality and experience could be a transfer masterstroke in a financial sense from the Red Devils.

However, there will be competition for Tah’s signature. Reports suggest that Barcelona have earmarked him as a potential signing and have already made contact with his entourage.

Tottenham have also been previously linked with Tah and they too could reignite their interest now that his pending departure from Leverkusen is confirmed.

There will be more than those three clubs in the hunt for Tah once the season ends and the race for his signature is expected to ramp up in the coming weeks.

