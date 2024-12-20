Manchester United have reportedly received a huge boost in their pursuit of Kenan Yildiz as Juventus look to fund a move for Newcastle star Sandro Tonali.

The Red Devils have supposedly made Yildiz a key target, although Liverpool are also admirers of the 19-year-old Juventus attacking midfielder.

Man Utd are keen to back new manager Ruben Amorim in upcoming transfer windows and INEOS want to make Old Trafford the best place in Europe to develop hot prospects.

Yildiz certainly fits into that category and according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Juventus have taken the ‘drastic decision’ to transfer list the Turkish international ahead of the January window.

It’s claimed that the Turin-based side are willing to sell the talented teenager ‘as part of their bid to sign Newcastle midfielder Tonali.’

Juventus’ chiefs are said to be worried that they could miss out on Champions League qualification and reportedly are planning to sell Nicolo Fagiolo and Yildiz to fund a move for Tonali.

Newcastle are said to be demanding €55million (£47.5m / $57.2m) for Tonali, per the report, which seems on the low side considering they paid £55million to sign him in 2023.

Newcastle take firm stance on Tonali exit

Recent reports have suggested that both Man Utd and Liverpool would be very interested in signing Yildiz should he become available.

However, sources close to Newcastle have informed TEAMtalk that Newcastle have absolutely zero intention of selling Tonali in January, despite him perhaps playing less than expected under Eddie Howe this term.

The Italian international started and scored a wonderful goal against Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, helping his side to a 3-1 win.

We also understand that claims that Tonali is unhappy at St James’ Park are not true, with the 24-year-old fully focused on making his Magpies career a success.

With that in mind, Juventus may well be willing to sell Yildiz for the right price in January, but it won’t help them secure a deal for former AC Milan star Tonali.

Reports from Italy suggest Juve value Yildiz at around the £65million mark, so Man Utd and Liverpool will have to stump up a huge fee to get him in January.

Meanwhile, the speculation surrounding Marcus Rashford continues to intensify in the run-up to the January transfer window, after he admitted he’s ready for a new challenge away from Old Trafford.

However, Bayern Munich have reportedly decided against moving for Rashford, while the forward has made it clear he won’t be moving to the Saudi Pro League or MLS.

Rashford’s options are therefore dwindling, especially given he’s on huge wages of over £300,000 per week – limiting the amount of clubs who could feasibly move for him.

Man Utd, for their part, are willing to sell Rashford for the right price in January, but a exit looks more likely next summer as things stand.

In other news, Liverpool are reportedly poised to open talks with confirmed Man Utd target Alphonso Davies, who is ‘open’ to leaving Bayern Munich.

The Canadian international’s current contract with Bayern is set to expire at the end of the season. Despite the Bundesliga club’s best efforts he’s yet to sign an extension.

Man Utd, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all interested in the 24-year-old and are ready to open talks with his entourage in January, per reports from Germany,

