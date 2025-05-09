Manchester United are planning to make a bid for Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to a sensational report, but the goalkeeper is not the only Paris Saint-Germain star that Ruben Amorim is after.

Despite Man Utd reaching the final of the Europa League this season, the Premier League giants are aware of the need to sign a top striker in the summer transfer window, with the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee not proving to be prolific in front of goal.

A goalkeeper is also on the wishlist of Man Utd, who will qualify for the Champions League next season if they win the Europa League.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on April 23 that head coach Ruben Amorim has asked his Man Utd bosses to sign a new goalkeeper.

Andre Onana is the number one between the posts for the Red Devils, but the £47.2million goalkeeper has often made bad errors and has been linked with a move to Neom SC in Saudi Arabia.

It has now emerged that Man Utd are chasing PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

According to Fichajes, Man Utd are ‘willing to present an offer’ of €60million (£51m, $67.6m) for the PSG and Italy international goalkeeper.

Donnarumma, who stands at 6ft 5in, is under contract at PSG until the summer of 2026, having joined the French giants in 2021.

PSG are in talks with Donnarumma, who was described as “a titan in goal” by PSG head coach Luis Enrique after his heroic performance against Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final tie last month.

However, no agreement over a new deal is in place yet, and Fichajes has noted that Man Utd view ‘Donnarumma as a market opportunity’ because of the situation over his contract.

Man Utd target Goncalo Ramos – report

Man Utd fans will certainly be excited at the prospect of having Donnarumma in the team, but one must note that Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources.

While the Red Devils are keen on signing a new goalkeeper, no other sources have reported that the Premier League giants are planning to raid PSG for Donnarumma.

One must also ask why Donnarumma would join a Man Utd side who are unlikely to challenge for the Premier League title next season or win the Champions League in the next few years.

There is interest in the Italian star from Manchester City, Juventus and Inter Milan, too.

Donnarumma has already won the Ligue 1 title this season and could become champions of Europe as well, with PSG having reached the final of the Champions League, where they will face Inter.

There is, though, another PSG star that Man Utd are keen on.

CaughtOffSide has revealed that Man Utd are among the clubs interested in a summer deal for Goncalo Ramos.

Arsenal are also said to have taken a shine to the 23-year-old Portugal international striker, who is believed to be open to a new challenge.

Ramos has scored 15 goals and given six assists in 37 appearances for PSG this season.

The striker found the back of the net 14 times and provided two assists in 40 matches in all competitions in the 2023-24 campaign.

Latest Man Utd news: Goalkeeper stay, Scholes warning

