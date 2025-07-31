Manchester United are in talks to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window, according to two separate sources, as Fabrizio Romano reveals the chances of the star goalkeeper heading to Old Trafford.

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon have been the three major new signings for Man Utd so far in the summer transfer window, but the Red Devils are not done yet. Signing a top-class number nine is now Man Utd’s number one priority, while getting a new goalkeeper is also on the agenda during the rest of the window.

While Andre Onana insists on staying at Man Utd and proving himself to the Old Trafford faithful, as reported by TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, the Red Devils are still looking for a goalkeeper who can come in and become the number one between the posts.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd are keen on Emiliano Martinez, but Aston Villa have turned down their approach for a loan deal, as reported by our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher.

Donnarumma is another goalkeeper that Man Utd are looking at, with speculation rife in recent days about the Red Devils’ desire to bring the Paris Saint-Germain star to Old Trafford.

Donnarumma is out of contract at PSG at the end of next season, and with no new deal in place despite talks, Man Utd’s hopes have risen.

The Telegraph has reported that PSG are open to selling the 26-year-old Italy international goalkeeper in the coming weeks instead of risking him on a free next summer, with The Sun claiming in June that the French giants want €40million (£34.6m, $45.7m) for him.

Two separate sources have now revealed that Man Utd are in talks over Donnarumma, who has been described by his agent Vincenzo Raiola as “the best goalkeeper in the world” who “deserves the Ballon d’Or”.

Bundesliga expert Jan Aage Fjortoft, a former Norway international striker, wrote on X at 9:34am on July 31: “Re: Donnarumma and Manchester United.

“There were some reports yesterday that this was a non-starter. That’s not correct! Just been told that this process is ON. There are talks going on.”

Fjortoft added: “Sure about the talks, don’t know where it will end.”

Sports Zone noted on X at 11:01pm on July 29: “EXCL. Manchester United has made contact with Paris regarding Donnarumma.

“It is almost certain that no agreement will be reached between Gigio and Paris. Al-Ittihad and Galatasaray are offering him close to €20M (£17.3m, $22.9m) per year. Chelsea and Manchester City have made inquiries.”

Donnarumma has been at PSG since 2021 when he joined the Parisian club on a free transfer after leaving AC Milan.

The 6ft 5in goalkeeper has been a huge success at PSG, winning the Ligue 1 title four times and the Champions League once.

Gianluigi Donnarumma could stay at PSG

Although Donnarumma is out of contract at PSG at the end of next season, reliable journalist Romano has said that the Italian star could stay at the French and European champions.

The Italian transfer guru has noted that despite PSG agreeing a deal for Lucas Chevalier, Donnarumma could decide to compete with him just as he did with Keylor Navas.

Romano wrote on X at 8:03am on July 31: “Gigio Donnarumma and his camp do not rule out to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

“Even with contract expiring in June 2026 and Chevalier coming soon, Gigio could stay and compete for his spot as he did with Navas…

“…and then, decide his future in the next months.”

Donarumma’s agent, Vincenzo Raiola, himself said earlier this month that the goalkeeper is relaxed about his future.

Raiola told La Gazzetta dello Sport on July 7 ahead of PSG’s semi-final tie against Real Madrid at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: “We are talking to each other, such a long negotiation is not unusual because we are talking about the best goalkeeper in the world.

“For me, Gianluigi deserves the Ballon d’Or. [Ousmane] Dembele has done a lot with his goals, but without Gianluigi’s saves against Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal, PSG would never have won the Champions League.

“We are optimistic. PSG is a great club. Let’s let the last matches pass. The culmination of an already historic season is at stake. Then we will try to find an agreement in a reasonable time.”

