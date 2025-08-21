Danny Murphy has urged Manchester United to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain before the summer transfer window closes on September 1, with the former Liverpool midfielder also giving his verdict on the three attacking players that manager Ruben Amorim has already brought to Old Trafford.

Man Utd have overhauled their attack with the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko from Wolves, Brentford and RB Leipzig, respectively, so far in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are now on the hunt for a new midfielder and a new goalkeeper before the window slams shut on September 1.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens is Man Utd’s top target for the position between the posts..

Man Utd failed to sign Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa earlier this summer and are now planning to bid for the 23-year-old Belgian.

This follows Man Utd’s decision not to make a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Donnarumma has already publicly announced that he will leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Manchester City have already agreed on personal terms with Donnarumma, who is valued at €50m (£43.2m, $58.3m) by last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners, according to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Former Liverpool midfielder Murphy exclusively told TEAMtalk, in partnership with NewBettingSites.uk, when asked if Man Utd should go all-out for Donnarumma: “I think Manchester United should go for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“Not only is he a brilliant goalkeeper, but he’s also got huge presence and great experience.

“He’s won major trophies for both club and country, and he has that ability to single-handedly win you football matches and save you points. That is something United have been lacking for a while.

“Signing him could be the difference between a couple of places in the league, maybe top eight and top six. If they do get him, I think they’re capable of a top-six finish.

“Without him, I’d probably have them in the top eight, but they’re going to have a better season either way.”

Danny Murphy gives verdict on new Man Utd attack

While Murphy believes that Donnarumma would make Man Utd better defensively, the former Liverpool midfielder has been hugely impressed with the attacking signings that the Red Devils have made.

Murphy said: “Even if they can’t get him and they stick with Andre Onana and Altay Bayındır, they can still have a much more productive season than the last campaign. They showed really positive signs against Arsenal.

“In Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, they’ve brought in three players who completely change the dynamic of the team.

“They’re all very talented, physical and quick. That instantly puts the team your playing against in a more vulnerable position.

“Last season we saw teams really going after United because they knew the attackers they were up against weren’t good enough to cause them problems.

“That was a huge issue for them, but it has completely changed now. They look dangerous.

“The other players have also had more time to train with Ruben Amorim and get used to his system.”

