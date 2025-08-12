A top Manchester United target has publicly announced that he has decided to leave his club this summer, but Ruben Amorim faces a major threat from Manchester City in his quest to bring him to Old Trafford.

Man Utd have made four major signings in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Diego Leon and Benjamin Sesko so far in the summer transfer window, as the Red Devils aim to finish in the Premier League top four this season.

The Red Devils, though, are not finished yet, with The Telegraph reporting that Man Utd manager Amorim wants to sign a new defensive midfielder and a new goalkeeper before the summer transfer window closes.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is the goalkeeper that Man Utd want, with TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reporting that on August 3 that the Premier League club have formally registered their interest in the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Sources told TEAMtalk at the time that the Italy international goalkeeper himself is open to a move to Old Trafford, with another source claiming that ‘Donnarumma WANTS a move to Man Utd’

StrettyNews has reported that Amorim has personally requested his Man Utd bosses to sign Donnarumma, with the Red Devils planning ‘talks’ with his agent, Enzo Raiola, ‘this week’.

Donnarumma is out of contract at PSG at the end of the season, and there is no new deal in place.

Man Utd believe that they have a chance in getting a deal done for Donnarumma, and the Premier League giants will be encouraged to know that the goalkeeper has publicly announced his departure from PSG, who have already signed goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier from Lille this summer.

Donnarumma wrote on Instagram on August 12: “To the special Paris fans, from the first day I arrived, I gave everything – on and off the pitch – to earn my place and defend the goal of Paris Saint-Germain.

“Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team’s success. I am disappointed and disheartened.

“I hope to have the opportunity to look the fans at the Parc des Princes in the eyes one more time and say goodbye as it should be done.

“If that doesn’t happen, I want you to know that your support and affection mean the world to me, and I will never forget it. I will always carry with me the memory of all the emotions, the magical nights, and of you, who made me feel at home.

“To my teammates – my second family – thank you for every battle, every laugh, every moment we shared. You will always be my brothers. Playing for this club and living in this city has been an immense honour.

“Thank you, Paris.”

Manchester City a threat to Man Utd for Gianluigi Donnarumma

Donnarumma made the announcement of his departure in the wake of PSG manager Luis Enrique revealing why he did not include the 26-year-old goalkeeper in his squad for Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup with Tottenham Hotspur.

Enrique told Sky Italia: “Donnarumma is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, no doubt, and even better as a person.

“But this is the life of high-level footballers. I am 100 percent responsible for this difficult decision.

“If it were easy, anyone would do it; these decisions have to do with the profile of the goalkeeper that my team needs.”

This turn of events comes after Fabrizio Romano revealed that Man City have made contact to understand the conditions of a deal for Donnarumma.

With Galatasaray in contact with Man City for Ederson, the Premier League giants view Donnarumma as the perfect replacement.

PSG have made Man City aware that they want €50million (£43.2m, $58.3m) for the former AC Milan star, who has won Ligue 1 four times and the Champions League once.

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has shared his thoughts on Donnarumma’s situation has wished his Italy international team-mate the best of luck.

Vicario told Hayter’s: “I know that he is not in the squad.

“He is my captain in the Italy national team, I have good feelings and a good relationship with him. It’s up to him and his club to find the best way possible for his future. I just wish him all the best.”

