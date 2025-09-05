Amorim told Man Utd should’ve signed £26m Man City star as new arrival branded a ‘rookie’

Stan Collymore has questioned Manchester United’s decision not to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma before the goalkeeper joined Manchester City, with the former Liverpool striker also dismissing Senne Lammens, but the pundit has huge expectations of another of Ruben Amorim’s summer signings.

Both Man Utd and Man City were active in the summer transfer window, and the two Manchester clubs signed goalkeepers. Man City secured the services of James Trafford from Burnley and Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain while selling Ederson to Fenerbahce, while city rivals Man Utd brought in Lammens from Royal Antwerp on deadline day.

Man Utd were also keen on a deal for Emiliano Martinez, but the goalkeeper’s demands of £200,000 per week and Aston Villa demanding £40million (€46m, $54m) for the former Arsenal player led the Red Devils to sign Lammens for £18.1m (€21m, $24.5m) plus add-ons instead.

Donnarumma was also linked with Man Utd, but the Italy international goalkeeper ended up at Man City for a bargain fee of £26m (€30m, $35m).

The former AC Milan star, who was out of contract at PSG at the end of the season, won Ligue 1 four times and the Champions League once with the Parisian club, while also playing a major role in Italy’s success at Euro 2020.

Former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Collymore believes that Man Utd should have signed Donnarumma and has shared his concerns about 23-year-old Belgian goalkeeper Lammens.

Collymore wrote in CaughtOffSide: “I’m surprised that Man United didn’t throw their hat in the ring for Donnarumma.

“A winner, an excellent shot stopper, a good marshaller of a defence. In terms of Lammens, who knows?

“With goalkeepers that haven’t been tested at elite level – and the Belgian league isn’t elite level – it is that it’s a toss of a coin.

In terms of the Emi Martinez scenario… do I think he would have been a good goalkeeper for them? Yes I do.

“I also think Donnarumma would have been a very good goalkeeper for Man United, considering this type of goalkeeper that they’ve brought in.

“However, there’s nothing that suggested that I was wrong in this column several weeks ago by saying just because they’ve brought in Cunha and Mbeumo and Sesko, that’s all their problems solved. There is a defensive problem there. There is a creative problem there.

“The three attacking players… You buy at the end of the project of buying defenders, a goalkeeper and a midfield, not putting the cart before the horse.

“I’m sure Manchester United will be entertaining. But I think the notion that the defence and a rookie goalkeeper is going to perform better than last season is far from guaranteed.”

Matheus Cunha backed for Man Utd success

While Collymore is not impressed with Lammens, the pundit has noted Matheus Cunha as one of his three best signings in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd completed the signing of Cunha from Premier League rivals Wolves back in June, with the Red Devils paying £62.5m (€72m, $84.4m) for the Brazil international forward.

Cunha, 26, scored 17 goals and gave six assists in 36 matches in all competitions last season.

Collymore noted: “I’m looking at Cunha at Man United, but looking through one finger at times because I think that he has the propensity to explode.

“And depending on how Man United’s season goes, he’s a volatile character.

“But I think that in terms of carrying the ball from the halfway line towards the opponent’s 18-yard box, I think that he’s already showed that he can do that – he’s just got to have the players around him and behind him to be able to get the best out of him.”

