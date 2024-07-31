Fabrizio Romano has given his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation to a €70m transfer that will allow Manchester United to wrap up another signing, while a move for Noussair Mazraoui is also fully agreed and ready to be finalised.

While rivals like Liverpool are still to make their first addition of the summer window, Man Utd have already banked signings number one and two and hope to double their count to four over the coming days.

Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee have already arrived. 16-year-old striker sensation, Chido Obi-Martin, is primed to ditch Arsenal for Old Trafford, though will initially be inserted into the youth set-up.

Regarding signings of senior first-team players, Man Utd still aim to add to their ranks at right-back and in central midfield. A second centre-back (Matthijs De Ligt or Jarrad Branthwaite) could also be signed.

Today’s update regards the central midfield position, with an agreement on personal terms already in place with PSG destroyer, Manuel Ugarte.

PSG are open to offloading the 23-year-old Uruguay international either in a permanent deal or on loan so long as an obligation to buy is attached.

PSG’s willingness to let Ugarte go is in part due to their pursuit of Benfica ace Joao Neves. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Parisians are primed to land their man.

Ugarte on the move after PSG land Neves

Taking to X, Romano gave PSG’s swoop for Neves his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation before detailing the numbers involved.

Furthermore, it was confirmed Renato Sanches will move the other way to Benfica on a season-long loan as part of the overarching agreement.

Romano wrote: “Joao Neves to Paris Saint-Germain, here we go! Deal being signed right now between clubs.

“€60m fixed fee, €10m add-ons and Renato Sanches to Benfica on loan.

“Joao set to travel to Paris for medical, had to be this week… and will be this week. First signing, done.”

Various outlets including HITC have strongly suggested that with Neves on the cusp of joining PSG, Ugarte’s sale to Man Utd will now accelerate.

As mentioned, personal terms are already in place and talks between Man Utd and PSG regarding the transfer fee and structure of the deal are now expected to heat up.

PSG’s aim was to recoup the full €60m/£51m fee they paid Sporting CP just one year ago. United will no doubt attempt to secure a deal at a lower price point.

Mazraoui hold-up explained

Elsewhere, right-back Mazraoui has agreed personal terms with Man Utd who in turn, have agreed a deal with Bayern Munich worth a fee in the £15m-£20m range.

The move is currently on hold due to Man Utd intending to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka prior to Mazraoui’s arrival.

Wan-Bissaka is currently the subject of talks with West Ham who are aiming to secure a discount on Man Utd’s £15m price tag.

Elsewhere, the Hammers have also agreed personal terms with Leeds United winger, Crysencio Summerville.

Talks between the Hammers and Whites regarding the transfer fee are in full flow. Summerville is valued at £35m by Leeds.

