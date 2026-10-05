Man Utd gifted sensational McTominay return as bargain fee emerges amid Napoli contract refusal

Manchester United look to have been gifted an incredible chance to bring Scott McTominay back to Old Trafford in 2027, following the latest reports coming out of Italy.

The Scotland midfielder has enjoyed a dramatic rise since swapping Old Trafford for the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in the summer of 2024.

Napoli splashed out a bargain £25.7million (€30m) to snap up McTominay, after he was deemed surplus to requirements at Man Utd, and were rewarded immediately as he played a major role in the club’s Serie A triumph in his first campaign.

His reputation as a goalscoring midfielder for club and country has only grown since then, but it appears that his time in Naples could soon be coming to an end.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that talks over a new contract between Napoli and his camp are yet materialise.

It’s been reported that while discussions have been going on for a number of months, an agreement is not thought to be close.

The 29-year-old is said to want a contract running until 2030 and wages of €8-9m (£6.7-7.6m) per season, figures Napoli are currently refusing to entertain.

This has now been backed by Tuttomercatoweb [via SportWitness], who further note that it is ‘likely McTominay will leave Napoli in 2027’.

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Napoli taking hardline stance over McTominay contract demands

The report states that Napoli are ‘reluctant to pay huge wages for a player who will turn 30 soon’.

Furthermore, United and Aston Villa were both in the mix when it came to trying to bring McTominay back to the Premier League over the summer.

And the duo are ready to return to the table, now that Napoli’s hardline contract stance is showing no signs of softening.

Given the fact that his current deal runs out in less than two years, the report adds that Napoli only value the midfielder at between €25-30m (£21-25m), despite McTominay notching 37 goal involvements in 82 games for the club.

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The player himself is also understood to be open to the prospect of a return to England, although it’s reported that Real Madrid are keeping a sneaky eye on his situation too.

McTominay is currently back in training at Napoli following successful heart surgery to correct a mild, benign arrhythmia that forced him to miss the latest international break with Scotland.