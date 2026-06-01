Alan Shearer believes two factors could push Sandro Tonali out of Newcastle and into the grateful arms of Manchester United this summer, having revealed the fee it will require to prise the Italian maestro out of St James’ Park.

The Red Devils are keen to bolster their midfield this summer and will take the same holistic approach to bolstering their engine room as they did when strengthening their attack last year.

And with Casemiro departed and Manuel Ugarte up for sale, Manchester United are expected to sign at least two, and potentially three, new midfielders this summer to help the side cope with the added demands of Champions League football next season.

And while Atalanta’s Ederson is poised to become the first signing of the Michael Carrick era, United next want to add a player with Premier League experience to their mix, with Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson firmly established as their top choice.

However, amid fears the World Cup-bound star will sign for Manchester City, United are looking at other options, with Tonali very much in their sights.

Now, according to Shearer, the Red Devils will have a strong chance at sealing his signing if the Italian makes it clear he wants to leave and if INEOS do miss out on Anderson.

“Tonali, on the going to Man Utd rumours, I guess it all depends on if Man Utd get Elliot Anderson,” Shearer told Chronicle Live.

“Elliot Anderson would be their number one target, both City and Man United, that wouldn’t be a surprise to me.

“Very much like the [Anthony] Gordon situation, if he makes it clear that he wants to leave, then you have to say, okay, we accept that, we get the best possible price for you and move on.

“I would like to see him stay at Newcastle, because I think there’s a real talent there, and I think he links really well with Bruno, but I don’t know his or the club’s situation.

“It might work for the club selling him. It might, depending on what their recruitment is, if they’ve got someone to come in who they believe in 12 or 18 months will be better, and they can go again.”

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Man Utd warned Sandro Tonali transfer won’t come cheap

Despite suggesting Tonali could force Newcastle’s hand by telling the Magpies he wants out, Shearer is adamant that the North-East giants won’t let their star midfielder leave on the cheap and has warned Man Utd they will need to fork out a high price for his signature.

“He is on a long-term contract, and we did look after him and protect him when he got done with all those charges, but it might be best for both parties. If they’re getting a huge figure like £90m, then it might be best. If Newcastle are selling Gordon for £70m and Anderson’s going for over £100m, then it would take an awful amount of money to get him out of Newcastle.”

The prospect of Tonali leaving St James’ Park was first aired by his agent on the final days of the January transfer window when he went public with a push to steer his client towards Arsenal.

While a move to Emirates never materialised that month, and with links to the Gunners since going quiet and, in fact, emphatically denied, there is still plenty of noise around Tonali’s future.

Recent Italian reports have insisted a massive United bid for Tonali is coming, and though we understand his preference remains on a return to Serie A, the transfer fee could still represent a major sticking point for the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan, both of whom have been linked with moves.

Either way, it seems like United are preparing for a very busy summer as they look to equip Carrick with a squad capable of going deep in the Champions League and pushing for the Premier League title.

Indeed, journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed up to ‘seven or eight’ new players might join Michael Carrick’s side this summer.

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