Man Utd in aggressive pursuit of Mexican wonderkid whose dream club is Real Madrid

Manchester United were among a host of European giants represented at the Azteca Stadium, as teenage sensation Gilberto Mora once again underlined why he is regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in world football, TEAMtalk can reveal, but the Red Devils will have to convince him not to join Real Madrid.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder produced an outstanding display, as Mexico completed a perfect group-stage campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic

Mora started in the Mexican capital and dominated proceedings from the opening whistle, showcasing the composure, intelligence and creativity that have made him one of the most coveted young players on the planet.

The Club Tijuana star’s performance was rewarded with a standing ovation from the home crowd when he was withdrawn late in the game after helping Mexico secure a third consecutive win and maximum points from their group.

We understand that Man Utd had scouts in attendance specifically to monitor Mora, but they were far from alone.

Sources have confirmed that representatives from City Football Group and BlueCo – the ownership groups behind Manchester City and Chelsea, respectively – were also present to watch the Club Tijuana prodigy.

However, interest in Mora is nothing new.

Indeed, we can reveal that there is scarcely a major club in world football that has not already explored the possibility of signing him.

The teenager has been viewed as a special talent for several years, and those opinions have only strengthened following his remarkable rise through the game.

Mora has been playing senior football since the age of 15 and became a full Mexico international at just 16.

Now, after becoming the youngest player to start a World Cup match since 2002 and the sixth-youngest starter in the tournament’s history, his reputation has reached another level.

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Man Utd making aggressive push for Gilberto Mora – sources

Within football circles, Mora is widely regarded as a generational talent.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have told us that when the time eventually comes for him to leave Mexico, he will effectively have his choice of clubs.

Man Utd have arguably been the most aggressive of the Premier League clubs in pursuing the youngster.

The Red Devils, co-owned by INEOS, have maintained regular contact regarding Mora’s progress and remain determined to position themselves strongly for any future move.

However, Man Utd face fierce competition for Mora. Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool all continue to monitor his situation closely and remain in contact with those around the player.

In fact, back in back in October 2025, my TEAMtalk colleague, Fraser Fletcher, reported interest from Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid and Manchester City in Mora.

That admiration for Mora has only grown over the past several months, as the youngster continues to take his game to new levels.

Across Europe, the list of admirers is equally impressive with Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are all understood to be keen, while the strongest interest has traditionally come from Spain.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have both made it clear they view Mora as a future superstar.

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Real Madrid ‘most likely eventual destination’ for Mora

However, TEAMtalk understands that Real Madrid are widely regarded within the game as the most likely eventual destination.

Mora, who has previously spoken of his admiration for Los Blancos, is understood to have identified Madrid as his dream club.

The feeling is mutual as the Spanish giants are huge admirers and have already spoken at length with his camp.

For now, though, there is little prospect of an imminent transfer. Despite the mounting interest, Mora has no intention of rushing his next step.

The youngster signed a new three-year contract with Club Tijuana prior to the 2026 World Cup finals and remains fully focused on his development in Mexico.

Mora does not turn 18 until October 2027, meaning a move to Europe cannot realistically happen before then, but that has not stopped clubs from positioning themselves for the future.

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