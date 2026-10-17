Man Utd: Spanish media react to Giuliano Simeone display for Atletico Madrid v Espanyol

Amid Manchester United’s quest to bring Giuliano Simeone to Old Trafford, the Atletico Madrid winger has produced yet another strong display, this time against Espanyol in LaLiga.

On October 10, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd are interested in a 2027 deal for Simeone, who is the son of Atletico manager Diego Simeone.

Sources have told us that Man Utd made enquiries about signing the Argentina international winger in the summer of 2026 and remain interested in him.

Mundo Deportivo reported on October 12 that Man Utd were planning to scout Simeone in their Champions League game against Atletico in midweek.

Simeone has been on the books of Atletico since 2019 and has established himself as one of the best and most important players in the first-team squad.

The winger has scored 14 goals and given 19 assists in 115 matches in all competitions for Atletico so far in his career.

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Spanish media praise Giuliano Simeone display

Simeone was in action for Atletico against Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium in LaLiga on Saturday afternoon.

The winger started on the right wing in a 4-4-2 formation and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Atletico won 1-0.

The Argentina international winger took one shot, which was not on target, created two chances, made one tackle and had a passing accuracy of 82.4%.

Spanish publications Marca and Mundo Deportivo have praised Simeone’s performance.

Marca gave the winger 7 out of 10 in its Player Ratings and noted: ‘His exceptional physique means he needs fewer rotations.

‘Incisive as always.

‘He had a clear chance after half an hour that could have made it 0-1 after a pass from Kang-in.

‘Great defensive plays.’

Mundo Deportivo described Simeone as ‘tireless’ and observed: ‘It wasn’t his best game with the ball, but watching him pressure the goalkeeper in the 90th minute was priceless.

‘He doesn’t hold back on a single effort.’

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