Man Utd given green light to sign electric £69m attacking target as Arsenal primed for winger hijack

Manchester United appear to have been given a huge boost to their hopes of landing a top attacking target from a Premier League rival this summer, although Arsenal could scupper another proposed Old Trafford transfer.

It’s expected to be a busy summer window for United after they sealed a return to the Champions League under Michael Carrick, with multiple new additions expected to walk through the door.

While central midfield remains the main focus of attention, Man Utd are also on the hunt for another winger, preferably left-sided, and may just have been given some positive news when it comes to landing a top target.

Man Utd boosted by Ndiaye, Everton contract stand-off

Exciting Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye‘s chances of being available for transfer this summer appear to have skyrocketed following news that the Toffees have failed to reach a breakthrough in contract talks with the player.

The Senegal international has three years remaining on his deal at Hill Dickinson Stadium with no exit clause, and Everton have been pushing to reward one of their star men with fresh terms.

However, according to a fresh report from The Athletic, the Merseysiders have been in talks with Ndiaye since the start of the year and have not reached an agreement with the 26-year-old.

Given the interest from other clubs in securing his signature, with our sources revealing back in February that Man Utd are at the front of the queue, it’s reported that Everton will place a ‘protection valuation of around £69million on the player’ – especially after his camp have rejected “multiple” contract offers.

Everton have been in contract talks with Ndiaye for about six months now, and no agreement suggests David Moyes could be without his star man next season, with multiple clubs lurking.

The Athletic also reports that sources have claimed that there is one main “point of contention” that is the reason for the current disagreement in contract talks.

It’s said that Ndiaye’s representatives wish to include an exit clause in any fresh deal, one that could be triggered as early as this summer.

However, from their viewpoint, Everton chiefs understandably do not want to go down that route.

As for whether United are willing to pay as much as £69m for a player who chalked up a total of nine goal contributions this season, that remains to be seen.

Ndiaye is a huge talent, though, capable of operating on both wings, and if his contract impasse continues there is every chance that a summer transfer could be on the cards.

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Man Utd facing winger signing heartbreak

A top winger who will definitely be changing clubs this summer and who Manchester United would love to sign has now been ‘offered’ to Arsenal, according to a fresh report.

Both Arsenal and United are expected to spend big this summer, with the latter intending to bolster their squad ahead of a return to the Champions League next season.

While central midfield is almost certainly the main focus for Old Trafford transfer chiefs, landing a new left-sided winger is also very much in their plans – with AC Milan’s Rafael Leao on Man Utd’s radar.

The signs began to look positive on Saturday when the 26-year-old – who was named in three of the last five Serie A teams of the season – publicly announced his desire to change clubs this summer.

“I’m proud as I made history at AC Milan but I want new chapter,” Leao told Sport TV Portugal. “I feel ready to play in another league. I did my best for Milan, but it’s time to try another challenge.”

TEAMtalk can confirm United hold genuine interest in Leao, though as yet, they’ve not indicated they’ll act on that interest. That could change given Milan are now ready to cash in if offers of around €50m / £43m are received.

However, there’s a rather large problem brewing for United and it’s in the shape of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, with Fabrizio Romano recently confirming it’s “almost guaranteed” that the Gunners make three big signings this summer – a right-back, midfielder and winger. Romano stressed the winger move is the “top priority”.

And according to the latest from The Times, Arsenal have now been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Leao, in a massive blow to United’s hopes of winning the race for his signature.

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Rashford makes big Tottenham move decision

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford does not fancy a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Rashford’s loan spell at Barcelona has come to an end, with the Spanish giants having until June 15 to trigger the buy-option of £26million as the winger prepares for the upcoming World Cup with England.

However, The Times and The Daily Mail have reported that Barcelona are willing to pay only half of that (£13m) to make Rashford’s loan deal permanent.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Rashford wants to stay at Barcelona, with Man Utd also ready to sever their ties with the forward for good this summer.

However, Man Utd want Barcelona to pay £26m and will not accept anything less or even another loan deal as co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to push the player out the door.

The attacker has no plans to play for Man Utd again, with Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Chelsea interested in him.

The i Paper has also credited Tottenham and Newcastle with interest in Rashford, adding that Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, too, are monitoring the situation of the 28-year-old.

However, according to The Mirror, Rashford does not fancy a move to Tottenham, who are aiming to rebuild under manager Roberto De Zerbi after yet another hugely disappointing Premier League campaign.

Indeed, Rashford is ‘not interested in going to either Newcastle or Tottenham’, according to the report, with United legend Paul Scholes claiming that a move to Arsenal would be better instead.

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More Man Utd news: £200m spending spree; Fernandes transfer battle

Manchester United have £200million reserved for up to five new signings this summer, and that transfer kitty will increase through sales, according to a report.

Elsewhere, Mateus Fernandes has been given the green light to leave West Ham this summer following discussions with the relegated Hammers, and while United are firmly in the race, Liverpool are closely monitoring the situation and pondering a firm move of their own, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Finally, although United are interested in bringing Hayden Hackney to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, the Middlesbrough midfielder would prefer a move to Everton, according to journalist David Ornstein.