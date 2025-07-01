Manchester United’s chances of signing outstanding Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo could have taken a significant step forward after Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Bees are close to landing a new attacking midfielder to their ranks.

It’s been almost a month since the Red Devils launched their first bid to sign Mbeumo and they have so far had two offers knocked back, with their latest attempt worth £55m plus an additional £7.5m last week.

While Brentford insist they are in “constant dialogue” with Mbeumo and are adamant it is “not impossible” that he remains at the Gtech Stadium this summer, United have not given hope of striking a deal for the attacker.

And things could well be changing on that front after Romano revealed that Brentford have sealed the signing of Feyenoord talent Antoni Milambo.

The 20-year-old has already completed his medical and will join the Bees for £21.25m in total, which is a hefty fee that indicates that it could be Brentford pre-emptively spending their Mbeumo money.

While not exactly a like-for-like replacement for Mbeumo, Milambo will likely slot into Keith Andrews’ team as an attacking midfielder, with Kevin Schade taking the place of the United target on the right flank.

Brentford spending that sort of money on a 20-year-old talent indicates they could be clearing the decks for Mbeumo’s imminent departure, giving Ruben Amorim a huge lift in the process.

However, for United to get their man, they are likely to have to pay at least £60m up front to get their man. To that end, there will need to be some sort of compromise amongst Old Trafford transfer chiefs as look to pair Mbeumo with fellow new boy Matheus Cunha in what would be an explosive new frontline for Amorim.

DON’T MISS ➡️ The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Brentford standing firm over Mbeumo asking price

As United continue in their efforts to sign Mbeumo, Bees’ director of football, Phil Giles, insists the club will only sell if their valuation is met and claims there has been little progress in the talks so far.

“Any club will tell you that,” Giles said. “If it’s not the right deal, why would we do it?

“He is certainly one of our best players, if not our best player, and we need our best players. There’s no harm in keeping your best players.”

Indeed, Giles claims Mbeumo could even up remaining in the capital, telling BBC Sport: “He had a fantastic season. We expected big interest in him, we have had big interest in him.

“He has his ideas about where he wants to take his career. He is well within his rights to do that.

“It is not impossible he is still a Brentford player next season if we agree he is going to stay.”

Latest Man Utd news:

🔴⚫ New Man Utd signing WOWS FANS with stunning Amorim warning

🔴⚫ Fabrizio Romano declares huge Man Utd signing now ‘almost impossible’, as enquiry for alternative made

🔴⚫ £43m ‘extraordinary’ star urged to join Man Utd ASAP – ‘How can you say no?’

How Mbeumo stacks up against Salah, Saka in last three seasons