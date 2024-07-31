Scott McTominay has been the subject of a bid from Galatasaray

Galatasaray are set to ramp up their interest in Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay despite seeing a bid for the player rejected, but TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm they have set a hard limit on the fee they are willing to pay for the Old Trafford stalwart.

The Turkish club believe that McTominay would be a great fit for them as they seek to beef up their midfield ahead of the new term, but he isn’t their only option and they will not be held to ransom by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS.

Earlier in July, TEAMtalk revealed that Galatasaray were eager to sign both McTominay and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

West Ham are now ‘very close’ to signing Wan-Bissaka, however, so Galatasaray will have to look elsewhere for a new right-back.

McTominay has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford and Galatasaray tested the waters with a low-ball offer for the midfielder said to be some €10/15m off the fee that Man Utd have set.

Sources close to the Turkish club have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that Man Utd’s request is an “impossible” figure for Galatasaray to pay, who have made it clear that they won’t go beyond €15m at most for the midfielder.

In the case of no agreement being reached between Man Utd and the Turkish giants for McTominay – who has shown interest in landing in Turkey – Gala will explore other high-profile players around Europe.

So, either Man Utd lower their transfer fee demands or they leave Galatasaray unwilling to close the gap of around €10m between the midfielder’s €25m valuation, and their stated best offer of €15m.

Galatasary also saw a joint offer of €21m for both McTominay and Wan-Bissaka rejected earlier this month before returning with their improved bid for the Scot.

Man Utd continue fundraising efforts to push through new vision

McTominay is a player to keep a careful watch on through the window as Man Utd look to offload undesired talents to raise money for their own deals.

Only Kobbie Mainoo’s future with the Red Devils appears to be assured at this point in the midfield area, according to sources within Man Utd.

Ratcliffe is prepared to cut players who don’t fit into his ideal, even if they have been devoted members of the team, in order to assemble a roster full of elite young players who have the ability to rule the Premier League in the future.

Man Utd’s sporting director Dan Ashworth must now decide whether to lower McTominay’s valuation or stand firm on his price tag.

