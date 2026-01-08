Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Oliver Glasner are both keen on the Manchester United job

Oliver Glasner has positioned himself as a frontrunner for the permanent managerial role at Manchester United, though he has non-negotiable demands, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer positions himself for a return to Old Trafford

Sources close to the club indicate that Crystal Palace boss Glasner would require ironclad guarantees of substantial financial backing in the transfer market before committing to the Red Devils.

This comes as United prepare to make a decisive appointment in the summer, signalling the end of what has been a turbulent period for the Premier League giants.

Glasner, 51, has earned plaudits for his innovative approach and ability to instil discipline and flair in his teams. His tenure at Palace has been marked by steady progress, transforming the Eagles into a competitive mid-table outfit with European aspirations, and, of course, FA Cup winners.

However, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Glasner is poised to become a free agent, making him an attractive option for clubs seeking a proven leader without the burden of a hefty compensation package.

United’s interest in Glasner aligns with their broader strategy to rebuild under the INEOS ownership, which has emphasised sustainable success through smart recruitment and tactical acumen. Yet, the former Eintracht Frankfurt boss – known for guiding the German side to Europa League glory in 2022 – is no stranger to high-stakes negotiations.

Insiders reveal that Glasner’s primary condition revolves around transfer assurances, ensuring he has the resources to reshape the squad in his image. “Oliver isn’t one to take on a new project without the tools to succeed,” a well-placed source told us.

Solskjaer eyes return but trust in Fletcher – for now

While the summer looms as the timeline for a permanent fix, the immediate focus at Old Trafford remains on the interim setup. The club is acutely aware of overtures from Solskjaer, the Norwegian legend who previously steered United through a caretaker spell in 2018-19 before earning the full-time gig.

Solskjaer, now 52, has expressed keen interest in returning to the fold on a temporary basis, potentially bridging the gap until a long-term successor is installed.

His familiarity with the club’s DNA and proven track record in steadying the ship make him a sentimental favourite among fans, though questions linger about whether a second stint would yield fresh results.

For now, however, the reins are firmly in the hands of Darren Fletcher, the former midfield stalwart.

Fletcher, 41, has stepped up to lead the side following the recent managerial vacancy, bringing his deep-rooted understanding of United’s ethos to the touchline.

Club officials are eager to evaluate his performance over the upcoming fixtures, including crucial league clashes and potential cup ties.

As United navigate this transitional phase, the broader context of the Premier League’s managerial merry-go-round adds intrigue.

Rivals have recently undergone their own changes, heightening the pressure on United to get it right. Glasner’s potential arrival could herald a new era of tactical sophistication, but only if the club’s hierarchy delivers on the financial pledges he demands.

Latest Man Utd news: De Zerbi wants the job, Ugarte eyes exit

Meanwhile, we have revealed how Marseille manager Roberto de Zerbi would jump at the chance to manage United if the opportunity presents itself.

Tottenham have De Zerbi on a shortlist of targets should they decide to part ways with Thomas Frank, but we understand the ex-Brighton boss would prefer to move to Old Trafford.

In other news, Ajax are reportedly keen to sign United midfielder Manuel Ugarte on loan this month.

Crucially, it’s claimed that Ugarte wants the move to the Dutch side, as he struggles for consistent playing time.

