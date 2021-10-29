Glazers informed top candidate would jump ship if offered Man Utd hotseat

Brendan Rodgers would have little option but to abandon Leicester and take the Manchester United job were he to be offered it, according to a legendary Liverpool figure.

Solskjaer is under more scrutiny than ever before in the Man Utd hotseat. A 5-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool has marked a low point in his reign. It came after a hefty loss to Leicester the previous weekend, too. As such, a failure to win in five Premier League games now means United are eight points off leaders Chelsea.

Questions are now being asked of Solskjaer both from within and outside the club. United officials have long pledged their faith in him, but the Liverpool result is believed to have softened their stance.

It’s for that reason that one Sky Sports pundit reckons it will be “like shooting Bambi” when the axe does fall.

That will immediately lead to speculation around who United will pick as a successor.

Antonio Conte is the current favourite to succeed Solskjaer at Old Trafford. Indeed, a report claims he’s already identified the nine players in which to build his side around.

However, there remains suggestions that senior United figures are unsure whether Conte is the right man to take over at United.

As such, Foxes boss Rodgers is another name under consideration after his successes as Celtic boss were backed up with an FA Cup win at Leicester last season.

Now Ian Rush suggests that, despite his Liverpool history, the Ulsterman would not turn down the Glazers if tney came calling.

“I see there are short odds on Brendan Rodgers being the next manager of Manchester United. But all indications are that he’s happy at Leicester. He’s building something really strong there,” Rush told Gambling.com, via Sunday World.

“Obviously, he’s a former Liverpool manager and some supporters might not like it if he went to Old Trafford. Then again, most of us Reds didn’t mind Rafa Benitez going to Everton!

“It might be that the job is too big for Rodgers to turn down – United are a huge club. But having already been Liverpool manager I think he’ll know the scale of the rivalry between the two clubs. That could play a factor in any decision if he gets offered the job.

“He appears happy where he is though so it’ll be interesting to see what happens if United do come calling.”

Solskjaer lacks the qualities needed at Man Utd

Rush also reckons it’s not a shock to see the heat on Solskjaer as he lacks the qualities required to be a top manager.

Furthermore, he claims he as he suggested he may have clung onto his job for now as a replacement is not readily available.

“I like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he’s a good guy. But sometimes good people don’t make the best managers,” Rush added. “I think he deserves a little more time because you shouldn’t sack a manager unless you have a replacement lined up. And I’m not sure United have the ideal candidate in place.

“I think they’ll stick with Ole for now but the next few games will decide his future. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens. They’ve got Tottenham and Atalanta away and then Manchester City at home. It’s a tough run of games.

“I’m looking at the visit of Manchester City to Old Trafford on November 6 as a key fixture as it’s another local derby. Can Solskjaer survive another scalp against a local rival? I think it could come down to who’s available to replace him and whether they’re right for the club.

“We’ll find out in the next few games if the players are playing for the manager or not. Will he go sooner or later? If there’s an upturn in how the players perform we’ll know that they weren’t playing for Ole.”

