Former Chelsea and Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte is now the favourite to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should Manchester United choose to sack the Norwegian – but it seems the Glazers won’t be making any snap decisions.

United fell to a woeful loss at the King Power Stadium in a game they ‘deserved to lose’, according to Paul Pogba. The Red Devils have now won just two of their last seven games to bundle the pressure on Solskjaer. And with Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City to come in their next three Premier League outings, the heat may be about to further rise on the under-fire United boss.

Despite that, a recent report claims United’s owners, the Glazer family, are against making any snap decisions.

Trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims the message coming out of Old Trafford is that ‘nothing has changed’. He states the Glazers remain “fully committed” to the Norwegian.

Furthermore, there is a willingness coming from United’s owners to back Solskjaer for at least this season. And there remains a belief that Solskjaer can end the club’s five-year trophy wait during the 2021/22 campaign.

They believe he needs time to intergrate their three major summer signings and that, in time, results will improve.

The Athletic also state that remains the case in the wake of Saturday’s disappointing 4-2 loss at the King Power.

Solskjaer signed a new deal over the summer to keep him at the helm until 2024.

However, failure to deliver a trophy this season will likely see a review of his position take place at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, as the heat grows on Solskjaer, so too do calls to replace him with the available Conte.

He remains out of work having left Inter Milan over the summer in the wake of their financial issues.

And while he held talks with Tottenham over the summer, he did not feel that vacancy was right for him.

Nonetheless, the Italian certainly appears open to returning to the Premier League when questioned on his future recently.

However, speaking to il Gazzetta dello Sport, he insists any vacancy has to be the right one.

“I look for the projects instead and I am ready to stay at home if something is not convincing me,” the 51-year-old said.

“It has to do with vision, honesty and principles. Generally, I like challenges and I’ve accepted many of them during my career.

“Even the top clubs I coached were never the favourites when I arrived.

Manchester United re-join Chelsea in the race for Jules Kounde Manchester United reportedly re-join Chelsea in the race for Jules Kounde, with more news on Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba.

“However, if there’s something that doesn’t convince me I prefer not to accept, regardless of the money.”

On the prospect of potentially coaching abroad again, Conte certainly appears willing.

Conte added: “I would like to have more experiences abroad. I think that I am not someone who is happy with just a comfortable situation. I always chose the most difficult situation instead.

“As a player, I won everything it was possible to win, but I also lost a great deal.

“When you lose, it leaves within you the desire not to experience that again, so you do everything to transmit that to your players when you are a head coach. It all comes from your scars and wanting to avoid getting more.”

Pogba tears into Man Utd problems

Following Saturday’s defeat to the Foxes, Pogba was brutally honest in his criticism. He insists United have not been learning from their mistakes, while also appearing to criticise Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when talking about the mentality and tactics of the team.

“We deserved to lose,” Pogba told BBC Sport.

“To be honest, we have been having these kind of games for a long time.

“We have not found the problem, conceding easy goals, stupid goals. The players need to be more mature, play with more experience and arrogance in a good way. We need to find something, we need to change.

“We need to find the right mentality and the right tactic. Stick with it and resolve the problem.”

READ MORE: Tough times ahead for Solskjaer as Neville points finger at ‘lazy’ Man Utd stars