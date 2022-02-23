Man Utd will dispatch their ‘chief scout’ to Italy to monitor centre-half Gleison Bremer who was heavily linked with Tottenham last month, per a report.

The Torino defender, 24, is fast emerging as a target for a host of Premier League clubs. The Brazilian has become a regular in the Torino backline since arriving from Atletico Mineiro in 2018. In the current campaign Bremer has played in all but two games (missed via injury and suspension) and has captained the side on occasion.

Links to Chelsea and Tottenham throughout January were widespread. It was Spurs who seemingly came closest to forging a deal with an Italian report claiming ‘concrete steps’ had been taken towards securing his signature.

Chelsea dispatched their own scouts to Turin to watch see the defender up close and personal. The Daily Mail later reported the Blues officials were left wowed by his power.

Now, according to Sport Witness (citing FCInterNews), it is Man Utd who are the latest to take note.

The report centres mainly on Inter Milan’s interest. The Serie A champions may be looking for a replacement for Stefan De Vrij in the summer who now appears to be Spurs’ primary target at the back.

Inter can’t match Man Utd financially for Bremer

But the article mentions Man Utd, and claims their ‘chief scout’ will travel to Italy in the coming weeks to gauge Bremer for themselves.

Torino president Urbano Cairo is hoping to pocket around £30m for his star defender. A bidding war involving Man Utd is understandably his ideal scenario.

Yet it’s noted £30m may already be too high for Inter to stay in the race. In their words, going ‘blow for blow’ with the financial might of the Premier League simply isn’t viable at present.

Instead, the greatest competition – if United scouts like what they see – could come from Newcastle.

Prem only option for Joao Felix

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Man Utd-linked forward Joao Felix is being pushed towards the exit door, though Arsenal are also now in the mix, per a report.

Since making his remarkable £114m move from Benfica in 2019, Felix has struggled to continue his rise in La Liga. His relationship with manager Diego Simeone has grown increasingly strained.

As such, it looks like the 22-year-old, who has previously been linked to Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool, could be on the move this summer.

And journalist Eduardo Inda has revealed that has caught the attention of the Gunners, who are in need of attacking reinforcements this summer.

“Joao Félix is a very good player. Arsenal want him,” Inda told El Chiringuito (via Sport Witness). “Simeone, if he continues, wants to bring in Guedes. His objective is to change Joao Félix for Guedes.

“The problem Atletico have is that he cost €120m. Getting him back is something that can only be done if he is sold to the Premier League.”

Whether Arsenal would be prepared to stump up the probable asking fee is up for debate. Felix still has four years left on his Atletico contract.

Nonetheless, at 22, Felix is in the age bracket of stars Arsenal have targeted under Edu. Indeed, each of their six first-team signings last summer were 24 or under at the time of signing.

