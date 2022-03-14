Torino are reportedly ready to sell Manchester United and Tottenham centre-back target Gleison Bremer for €25million this summer.

The Premier League are both expected to be in the market for a new central defender this summer, with Spurs in particular expected to do big business in that department given Antonio Conte’s preference to play three at the back.

Indeed, the north London outfit have had Bremer on their radar since Fabio Paratici came in as sporting director last summer.

United’s interest stems from Harry Maguire’s struggles and continued doubts that Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly are not good enough.

Bremer has been a key performer for Torino since signing from Atletico Mineiro in 2018, playing more than 100 times for the club.

The 24-year-old has featured 26 times in Serie A this season for a Torino side currently 11th in the table.

But Pianeta Milan (via Sport Witness) claims that the Italian outfit are now ready to cash in on the player, with offers around €25m set to do the trick.

United and Spurs will face strong competition for Bremer’s signature though. AC Milan and Inter are both keen, along with Bayern Munich.

The report adds that Torino are hoping an auction will ensue – if enough suitors come forward with concrete offers.

Rio outlines what next Man Utd manager must have

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand outlined what trait is essential for the next Man Utd manager, and revealed what will have shocked interim boss Ralf Rangnick so far.

Manchester United will be on the lookout for their next permanent manager in the summer. Rangnick took the reins on an interim basis following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal in November. The German has a further two years left to run on his United contract, though they’ll most likely be seen out in a consultancy role upstairs.

The likes of PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax’s Erik Ten Hag have been touted as the likeliest candidates to land the role.

Pochettino built his reputation in England with Southampton and then Tottenham. Prior reporting from the Mirror suggested the Argentine was the preferred candidate among the United dressing room.

However, Pochettino is struggling to get the best out of the superstars he has at his disposal in Paris. Indeed, their latest humbling in the Champions League has turned Lionel Messi and Neymar into pariahs, per Goal.

And speaking to the Mirror, former centre-half Rio Ferdinand claimed the next manager must be made of stern stuff and have the “character” to deal with the circus that is Manchester United.

Man Utd need a strong character

Indeed, Ferdinand claimed having a strong-willed boss is even more important at United than tactical nous.

“The most important aspect for whoever it is will be that they have the character to be able to deal with this situation,” said Ferdinand.

“You have to remember the size of this club is huge. You have to embrace that, and not be scared or startled by it.

“There is a lot of heavy lifting to do in terms of changing the narrative and fortunes of the club.

“That requires a big character and personality to carry that off. Never mind all the tactical nous and experience that will be required.”

Rangnick surprised and concerned at inconsistency – Ferdinand

Ferdinand then turned his attention to the job Rangnick is currently performing. The German’s time in charge has been characterised by decent results against lower-ranked sides. However, a 4-1 capitulation against Man City last week suggested little progress has been made in real terms.

Nevertheless, Ferdinand gave a positive assessment of Rangnick’s spell. He also claimed Rangnick will be surprised at the lack of consistency in many of his stars’ games.

“In terms of the results, they have generally been good,” added Ferdinand. “But you have to remember the calibre of opponents.

“He has had a very good run in terms of the teams he has played against, their level and where they are in the league. That has been very favourable.

“The big concern for him and what has probably surprised him the most is the Jekyll and Hyde performances that he sees within the 90 minutes.

“I do not think I have seen a game other than his first game against Crystal Palace where I have thought that there was a real level of consistency across the entire game.

“There have been no other matches when you think they have been really, really good over 90 minutes. A sound performance where you thought they were in real control.

“You are not looking for extravagant performances, but one where there is soundness. That is probably the biggest concern for him beyond individual players.

“He will have looked at the players and their character, whether or not they are good enough. He has been very honest in his appraisals of games and their situation, which is refreshing.”

