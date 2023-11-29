Man Utd get glorious chance to sign world-class star as manager confirms he’s ‘not happy’ at Euro giants

Manchester United have been gifted an excellent opportunity to sign reported target Thomas Muller, as Thomas Tuchel has admitted the attacker ‘is not happy’ with his situation at Bayern Munich.

Muller is a legend at Bayern, having been part of their first team since 2009 and made 680 appearances in all competitions, registering an incredible 237 goals and 261 assists. He has helped the German giants win a host of trophies, including 12 Bundesliga titles, two Champions Leagues, six DFB-Pokals and two Club World Cups. Muller also played an important role in Germany winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

However, Muller is now 34 years old, and his importance to the Bayern team is starting to wane. While he has made 14 appearances this term, notching two goals and five assists, he has only managed 50 minutes or more on six occasions. Manager Tuchel often uses him as a late substitute, with rising star Jamal Musiala generally occupying the attacking midfield position just behind striker Harry Kane.

Muller’s contract with Bayern is also set to expire at the end of the season. Those two factors have resulted in the world-class forward being linked with a shock move to Man Utd.

On November 22, German reporter Christian Falk revealed that Erik ten Hag is a huge fan of Muller and urged Man Utd to try and land him in January. It was suggested Ten Hag might try that tactic again ahead of the January 2024 transfer window.

It has recently been claimed that Tuchel is proposing a huge swap deal involving Muller and frustrated Man Utd defender Raphael Varane.

Tuchel has now made a hint that the 126-cap Germany international might end up leaving the Allianz Arena in the near future, with Man Utd seemingly ready to begin talks.

When asked about his player, the former Chelsea boss said (via Fabrizio Romano): “Of course he’s not happy. But Thomas will always remain a special player.

Tuchel addresses Thomas Muller situation

“He knows that he always has the chance to start. He knows my respect for him. Thomas is a legend for Bayern. I understand the discussion.”

Ten Hag could try to tempt Muller into leaving Bayern by explaining how he will play more often at Old Trafford. Although, the Dutchman would then have to find a way to play both him and captain Bruno Fernandes, who operate in similar areas.

It must be noted that Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg recently moved to the end rumours surrounding Muller and Man Utd, stating that the Red Devils have other attacking targets in mind.

But if the serial winner signals his desire to leave Bavaria, then it would make sense for Man Utd to at least look into a possible deal. After all, he would bring undeniable quality and extensive experience at the top level to their squad.

Meanwhile, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been tipped to brutally dump one of Man Utd’s summer signings as part of his team overhaul.