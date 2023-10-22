Graham Potter awaits Man Utd ‘call’ as Ratcliffe advisor weighs up Ten Hag succession plan

Manchester United may consider replacing Erik ten Hag with Graham Potter after Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquires a stake in the club, according to a report.

Ten Hag has come under pressure recently after a stuttering start to his second season at Old Trafford. While his job is not under immediate threat, the looming investment by Ratcliffe – who wants to take control of Man Utd’s football decisions – could have him looking over his shoulder.

According to The Sun, one candidate Ratcliffe may consider to be Man Utd’s next manager after Ten Hag (whenever that may be) would be former Chelsea boss Potter, who is still out of work since his sacking at Stamford Bridge earlier this year.

Potter previously built up a good reputation for himself at Brighton and caught the attention of Sir Dave Brailsford in the process. Brailsford is Ratcliffe’s right-hand man when it comes to footballing decisions at the other club he owns, OGC Nice.

In fact, Brailsford thought about appointing Potter for the French side, but it never materialised. Instead, they could revisit their interest in the ex-Swansea City coach once it is time to make a decision for the Man Utd touchline.

The report claims Potter is ‘keeping an ear out for Manchester United to call’, but this is a background development while he considers another potential route back into coaching with Napoli.

Indeed, it is suggested that a move to Italy is still on the agenda for Potter, who has previously coached in Sweden with Ostersund. Rudi Garcia is under pressure with the Serie A champions after succeeding title-winner Luciano Spalletti over the summer.

Potter could pick Napoli as next job

It seems Potter would listen to Napoli if they were to approach him, although it is not subsequently clear whether that would prompt Man Utd to make a bold decision about removing Ten Hag earlier than expected in order to beat the Italians to their target. In all likelihood, it is most reasonable to assume they wouldn’t.

But the fact Potter is potentially of interest to a club of Man Utd’s calibre might be the morale boost he has been needing ever since his spell with Chelsea was cut short after just over half a year.

A dream appointment turned into a nightmare for Potter, who struggled to deliver consistent results and manage a large squad at Chelsea. The Blues have since turned in a different direction by appointing Mauricio Pochettino as his permanent successor after Frank Lampard saw out the season on an interim basis.

Understandably, Potter has been taking his time before committing to his next role in management. But the time could be coming for him to get back on track in a new job and it will be fascinating to see how he gets on, wherever that may take him.

