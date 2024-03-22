Man Utd to grant Dan Ashworth’s first request by signing classy Serie A star to fill problem position

Manchester United are reportedly ‘set to firm up their interest’ in Juventus star Gleison Bremer, who is greatly admired by the club’s prospective new sporting director, Dan Ashworth.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made signing a new top-quality centre-back one of his priorities for the summer and the Red Devils have several exciting options on their shortlist.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is among the club’s top targets but he has a price tag of £80m and they are facing competition from Real Madrid.

As a result, Man Utd may be forced into signing an alternative and Ashworth reportedly believes that Bremer would be an excellent addition.

The 27-year-old has made 28 Serie A appearances for Juventus this season, scoring two goals and helping his team to an impressive 13 clean sheets in the process.

Bremer, a three-time capped Brazil international, makes an average of 1.9 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game and ranks in the top 10% for aerial duels won in the entire Serie A.

Those attributes would make him a good addition to any team so it’s no surprise to see Man Utd considering a move for him.

Bremer could replace Harry Maguire at Man Utd

According to reports cited by The Mirror, Ashworth has given the green light to a Man Utd move for Bremer.

Ashworth is yet to be installed as Man Utd’s new sporting director but everything points towards him joining the club if they can agree a compensation fee with Newcastle.

Bremer is thought to have a £43m release clause in his Juventus contract which is ‘unlikely to be viewed as excessive’ and much cheaper than the fee the Red Devils would have to pay for their top target, Branthwaite.

Ratcliffe has already ‘expressed a desire to move away from the habit of spending huge amounts of money on ageing players’ so the Juve star certainly fits the bill.

Bremer could be brought in to replace Harry Maguire, whose future is once again under the spotlight amid renewed interest from West Ham.

The futures of Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are also uncertain, so Man Utd may need to bring in more than one new defender.

Bremer has also been linked with Chelsea in recent weeks, so they may compete with the Red Devils for the Brazilian’s signature.

