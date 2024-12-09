Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been labelled 'the wrong man' to have taken over Manchester United

Richard Keys has slammed the ‘greedy Glazers’ for choosing the wrong part-owner of Manchester United, as they are watching Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘destroy’ the club, after failing to do the ‘right thing’ in selling to Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

United’s off-field tactics are coming into question as much as their on-field ones at the moment. On December 8, it was revealed sporting director Dan Ashworth was to leave his role after only joining the club in the summer.

United have also previously changed managers, from Erik ten Hag to Ruben Amorim, but have taken a step backwards after taking one forwards, with the 13th-placed side recently losing to Nottingham Forest.

The Red Devils must now look for a new director, while also hoping things on the field improve. Outspoken pundit Keys has slammed the ‘greedy Glazers’ for their decision to let Ratcfliffe near the club, suggesting his competitor Sheikh Jassim would have been better.

He wrote in his blog: ‘Ever since Sunny Jim rolled into town and was, for reasons unknown to me, greeted like a hero – the deal was a mess, Sunny Jim was the wrong man and what’s happening at OT now is a shambles.

‘How many weeks ago did I post a video exposing what he’s done at two other clubs in the INEOS stable – Lausanne and Nice?

‘Did no-one do any homework on Sunny Jim? As Ratcliffe and the brains trust continue to destroy Mediocre United (Ratcliffe’s words in that interview last week, not mine) I wonder what the club would look like today if the Glazers had done the right thing and sold to Sheikh bin Hamad Al Thani?

‘Let me ask the question again? Why didn’t they? Only people close to the deal know the real answer, but some things always slip out and I’ve heard that every time the Sheikh agreed to the Glazers’ terms they moved the goalposts.

‘Every time – to the point where trying to do a deal became a farce. Why were my Arab friends given the run-around? Give it some thought. The clue might be in that penultimate sentence.’

United in for more criticism

Keys is not the only man currently teeing off on United, with their former right-back Gary Neville also suggesting the club have done wrong of late, with their dismissal of Ashworth at the centre.

“Dan Ashworth was head-hunted for many, many months. He was paid millions of pounds, so I’m really shocked that this has happened. It’s not a good look at all and it’s going to need explaining,” Neville said.

“The statement they’ve put out is really poor. What’s really clear here is there is a fracture.

“Fans are going to be asking the question, what’s gone wrong? They’re going to speculate, it’s going to leave huge voids [of information].

“I think you’re better off just punching us in the face with the truth sometimes. Just tell us, because it’s obvious that something has happened. I think that statement, to be honest with you, is weak.”

Man Utd round-up: New director sought

After dismissing Ashworth, United will need to look for a new sporting director, though it’s believed Jason Wilcox will take a lot of his roles on in the meantime.

TEAMtalk is aware that a series of feuds led to Ashworth’s sacking, one of which being that he wanted one of Eddie Howe, Graham Potter or Gareth Southgate to become the next boss, but Omar Berrada’s suggestion of Amorim won the board over.

Meanwhile, United are still looking to improve on the field, and are keen to sign Victor Osimhen in January.

They have also been given the green light by MLS side Charlotte to take 16-year-old attacker Nimfasha Berchimas on for a month of training at Carrington, with hopes it will convince him to choose United when he turns 18.

All signings since Ratcliffe’s takeover