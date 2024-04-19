There has been an update on Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood at Man Utd

There has been a key update on the futures of Manchester United pair Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho, with the forwards reportedly learning what type of transfers they will be making this summer.

Following an investigation into Greenwood, Man Utd decided to loan him out to Spanish club Getafe last summer. The right winger, who can also play at centre-forward, adapted quickly to life in Spain and has impressed with Getafe this season.

So far, Greenwood has managed eight goals and five assists in 29 appearances.

Sancho, meanwhile, was loaned out to former club Borussia Dortmund during the January window after falling out with Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag early in the campaign.

The winger has not yet managed to recapture the brilliant form he previously showed in Dortmund colours, though he has shown signs of improvement compared to his underwhelming Man Utd spell.

Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe faces two big decisions this summer, as Greenwood and Sancho will want to know what will happen next.

It would make sense if Ratcliffe sold both players via permanent transfers, as this would vastly increase the club’s transfer funds ahead of a crucial window.

But according to HITC, Ratcliffe and Man Utd are surprisingly ready to sanction loan moves for both attackers.

Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho learn next moves

This is a shock decision, particularly as Greenwood’s contract expires in summer 2025. Were he to secure another loan move, then he would be able to leave Old Trafford as a free agent after that.

Greenwood has picked up plenty of interest from around Europe, with major Spanish clubs such as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid linked alongside Italian duo Juventus and Inter Milan.

The 22-year-old is happy in Spain and is ready to reject the advances of both Juve and Inter in order to secure another La Liga move.

There is even the possibility of Greenwood re-joining Getafe this summer, despite the European heavyweights that are also keeping tabs on him.

Sancho, meanwhile, enjoys playing for Dortmund and would welcome a second loan back at the German side.

Dortmund would love to re-sign him on a permanent basis, and a second loan would give them more time to drum up the necessary funds.

Sancho’s situation is slightly more complicated than Greenwood’s though, as it is not entirely out of the question that the former will return to Man Utd.

After all, the main reason the 24-year-old is not in Man Utd’s plans is Ten Hag. But if a new manager replaces the Dutchman ahead of next season, Sancho would have to decide whether to push for a Dortmund move or to try and reignite his Man Utd career.

