Manchester United are keen on a deal for Gregor Kobel as head coach Ruben Amorim has identified him as the perfect replacement for Andre Onana, with a report revealing that another top Premier League club is also keen on the Borussia Dortmund star.

Andre Onana is the first-choice goalkeeper at Man Utd. It was Erik ten Hag who signed him for the Premier League club from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023. The Red Devils paid an initial transfer fee of £43.8million for Onana, who worked with Ten Hag at Ajax.

Onana replaced David de Gea as the first-choice goalkeeper at Man Utd. While the Cameroon international is good with his feet, he has made several high-profile errors and is not very reliable between the posts.

According to Fichajes, Amorim wants an upgrade on Onana and Man Utd have identified Kobel as a target.

It has been reported that Man Utd are “seriously considering” a move for the Dortmund goalkeeper, who has established himself as one of the best in his position in the Bundesliga.

Onana’s inconsistent form and lack of confidence in Altay Bayindir are two key factors why Man Utd are keen on Kobel.

Kobel has been on the books on the books of Dortmund since 2021 when he joined from fellow German club VfB Stuttgart.

The 27-year-old has made 143 appearances for Dortmund so far in his career and has kept 46 clean sheets in those games.

With Dortmund aiming to finish in the Bundesliga top four this season and also in the Champions League, the German club are unlikely to sell any of their best players now, and that includes Kobel, who, according to Fichajes, is valued at €60million (£50m / $62m).

Chelsea also want Gregor Kobel

Man Utd are not the only club who are keen on a deal for Kobel. Chelsea are reported to be interested in the Dortmund goalkeeper as well.

Fichajes has claimed that Chelsea are not happy with Robert Sanchez and have identified Kobel as a potential replacement.

The Independent has also reported Chelsea’s interest in Kobel, adding that although head coach Enzo Maresca is publicly backing Sanchez, the London club have identified Kobel “as a candidate who fits a lot of the criteria they prefer in a goalkeeper”.

Interestingly, the report has noted Man Utd’s interest in Kobel as well, stating that if Dortmund change their stance on a potential exit in the summer of 2025 for the Switzerland international goalkeeper, then the Red Devils could make a bid.

Latest Man Utd news: Rashford and Casemiro exit, Boniface offer

With the winter window to close next week, Man Utd are keen to get rid of some of the players that Amorim does not want in his squad.

There are reports that Amorim has told the Man Utd board to sell Marcus Rashford and Casemiro now.

While Rashford has been out of the Red Devils’ team for a while, Amorim is not convinced by Casemiro at all.

AS Roma are interested in a loan deal for Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, while Aston Villa manager Unai Emery wants England international forward Rashford in his team for the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Man Utd have received a boost in their quest to sign Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich.

The Red Devils are among a number of clubs who are keen on a deal for Tel, who wants to leave the German club in search of more playing time.

Tottenham have been actively trying to get a deal done for Tel, with chairman Daniel Levy flying to Germany

However, Tel has turned down the chance to move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which has opened the door for Man Utd to make a move of their own.

Man Utd could do with signing a new striker before the window closes. Victor Boniface has been offered to the Premier League giants.

Bayer Leverkusen are open to selling Boniface. The striker was close to a move to the Saudi Pro League, but that move has fallen through.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Aston Villa have also been offered the chance to sign Boniface.

