Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson would have his work cut out to drive success from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, one pundit has claimed.

Solskjaer has faced many important crossroads during his time as Red Devils manager. However, he has reached another following a rocky patch of form and a strong transfer window.

Indeed, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane have all arrived. While they have had impressive individual impacts, criticism of the team as a whole has arrived.

Gary Neville has proved one such critic. He has claimed that, out of possession, Man Utd do not work hard enough to win the Premier League title.

The pundit was speaking after Saturday’s 4-2 defeat to Leicester. The Foxes cut through United on several occasions and the criticism has also arrived at Solskjaer’s door.

According to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks, even Ferguson would have to do his best to get the most out of Solskjaer’s team.

“It takes a lot of courage to make five changes against a team like Manchester United, but it didn’t seem to make a scrap of difference to a Leicester side full of grit, determination and an awful lot of ability,” Crooks said.

Manchester United’s star-studded team, on the other hand, just lacked grit.”

Crooks’ column was highlighting Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu, who made it into his team of the week.

However, in writing about the Turkey international, Crooks admitted Man Utd have a “problem”.

Man Utd, Solskjaer facing issues

“Caglar Soyuncu clearly doesn’t get phased by stardom. In fact, the better the opposition the better he seems to perform,” Crooks added.

“This is the second time I’ve seen the Turkey centre-back score against a United side expected to win but who failed turn up.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a problem. It would take Sir Alex Ferguson with all his managerial prowess to get the best out of this group of superstars – and Solskjaer is no Ferguson.”

Solskjaer is facing increasing calls for the sack, but he has only just begun a tough run of fixtures.

In the Premier League, United face Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City before the end of November. In that time, they can also decide their Champions League group stage fate.

