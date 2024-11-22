Manchester United are interested in Sunderland star Chris Rigg but Ruben Amorim’s side have received a blow in their efforts to sign the ‘Roy Keane-esque’ midfielder.

The 17-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting young players in the Championship and England as a whole, with a number of top sides tracking his progress.

Rigg has scored three goals in 14 league appearances for Sunderland this season and is a key reason why the Black Cats currently sit joint-top of the Championship table.

According to TBR Football, however, Sunderland have ‘made it clear’ that they won’t entertain bids of any price for Rigg in the January transfer window.

They want to be fully focused on securing promotion from the Championship and feel Rigg’s departure would damage their top flight hopes.

The Report adds: “Likewise, the Black Cats aren’t interested in any mid-season talks which would see Rigg move away at the end of the season – they want to focus fully on the campaign ahead.”

“Meanwhile, Rigg is also happy to concentrate on Sunderland’s promotion charge and, if they do go up, there’s a fair chance he could stay put at the Stadium of Light.”

Man Utd to face competition for Chris Rigg

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd do hold a genuine interest in Rigg and if a move isn’t possible in January, they’re likely to remain keen at the end of the season.

However, recent reports have seen the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund all linked with the England under-18s international, so Man Utd will face competition for his signature.

It’s understood that Sunderland value Rigg at approximately £25m, but they won’t let him go for that price in January. Indeed, his valuation could rise by the end of the season if his current form continues.

Former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has even compared Rigg to Man Utd legend, Roy Keane.

“He is this warrior-like character, a personality and internal mechanism,” Mowbray said in November last year.

“He wants to win every tackle, every five-a-side, every contest he’s in, which is pretty unique in a footballer.

“I shouldn’t really say it, but it’s that Roy Keane-esque type of nastiness.”

Man Utd round-up: Liverpool transfer threat / Kolo Muani linked

Meanwhile, Man Utd’s sporting director Dan Ashworth has been tasked with drawing up a shortlist of left-back targets ahead of the January window, as Amorim looks to bring in cover for injury-plagued duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

As we exclusively revealed in September, the Red Devils are big admirers of Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez and he is one of their top targets for the position.

However, Liverpool are also in the race for Kerkez and Fabrizio Romano claims that they hold an advantage over the Red Devils.

“Liverpool [sporting] director Richard Hughes was at Bournemouth and obviously knows the player so well and the excellent skills and qualities of the player. So, they are monitoring Kerkez,” Romano said.

“For Liverpool he is for sure a player they appreciate, for sure they like him.

“Before saying they are going for him we have to wait, but for sure they appreciate him. The process to monitor and follow the player is a reality.”

In other news, reports suggest that Amorim has ‘asked Man Utd to explore the potential signing of Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain.’

It’s claimed that the new Man Utd manager isn’t convinced by Joshua Zirkzee and wants more competition for the Dutchman.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Amorim will give Zirkzee a chance to prove himself. However, PSG are prepared to offload Kolo Muani and the Red Devils are exploring a potential loan deal in January with an obligation to buy next summer, per reports.

IN FOCUS: Chris Rigg’s achievements so far