There has been a twist in Ruben Amorim’s striker hunt at Manchester United, with the Portuguese coach reportedly moving away from Liam Delap and prioritising the capture of Victor Osimhen for a bargain price.

Amorim has told Man Utd chiefs he wants a new centre-forward after being left unimpressed by current No 9 Rasmus Hojlund. The Dane has lacked confidence almost the entire campaign and has registered just three goals in 28 Premier League appearances.

United’s issues in front of goal are among the main reasons why they are languishing down in 14th place in the table.

In order to fire his team up the Premier League next term, Amorim wants an elite new forward who can score at least 20 goals per season.

According to the Daily Mirror, United are ‘pushing ahead’ with the signing of Napoli ace Osimhen – who is currently on loan at Galatasaray – to ‘replenish’ Amorim’s faltering attack.

Amorim has made the Nigerian his new ‘top striker target’, viewing him as the ‘perfect player’ to solve United’s goalscoring woes.

United have also been linked with other centre-forwards such as RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Liam Delap of Ipswich Town, but this latest report suggests landing Osimhen is the No 1 objective.

As Osimhen is in the final year of his Napoli contract, United are confident they can sign him for an amazing fee of just £40m (€47m / $53m). That is despite Osimhen’s release clause standing at €75m (£64m / $85m), plus Napoli previously valuing him as high as £100m (€117m / $133m).

Man Utd to pounce for Victor Osimhen

United are well aware that Napoli simply have to sell this summer or risk losing the elite goalscorer for a small fee next year. Osimhen is not in Antonio Conte’s plans at Napoli, either.

A £40m deal for Osimhen suits United perfectly as they are operating close to their profit and sustainability budget and must sell players before bringing in new additions.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Casemiro are among the players who look set to be sold, with United aiming to sign Matheus Cunha alongside a new frontman.

United are in talks with the Wolverhampton Wanderers ace as they look to strike an agreement on personal terms. His release clause stands at £62.5m (€73m / $83m).

While Amorim admires the likes of Delap and Sesko greatly, the Mirror report that he views Osimhen as more of a ‘prolific goalscorer’ who has already proven his ability at the very highest level.

He has enjoyed sensational seasons with Lille, Galatasaray and Napoli and fired the Italian club to the Scudetto in 2022-23.

Recent reports have claimed that United have already agreed to sign Osimhen from Napoli. While that speculation appears to be wide of the mark, what is clear is that the Red Devils will soon enter talks over a potential blockbuster deal for him.

