Manchester United are interested in signing one of the world’s best midfielders and are already in contact, according to a journalist.

Following a hugely disappointing season that saw Man Utd finish 15th in the Premier League table and lose the final of the Europa League to Tottenham Hotspur, the Red Devils are determined to bounce back and have been active already in the summer transfer window. Matheus Cunha has joined from Wolves, while talks are going on with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo.

Signing a striker is also on the agenda of Man Utd, with Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres a dream target for manager Ruben Amorim, who is said to be on the hunt for a midfielder as well.

According to SportMediaSet journalist Orazio Accomando, Man Utd have identified Inter Milan and Turkey international midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu as a prime target this summer.

The Red Devils are said to be in contact already, with the reporter adding that the 31-year-old Inter star is keen on a move to Galatasaray.

Accomando wrote on X: “Situation #Calhanoglu: he wants #Galatasaray, but the Turks today cannot go beyond 15M to #Inter.

“The Nerazzurri are asking for a figure close to 40M. In recent hours, inquiries from #ManchesterUnited and #Fulham with Calha’s agents, following those from Arabia in recent weeks.

“Galatasaray aware that in case of a bidding war, it will be difficult to secure the midfielder.”

This report follows the revelation from TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, on June 16 about Inter’s valuation of Calhanoglu.

Galetti reported at the time that Inter are not actively looking to sell Calhanoglu, a player new manager Cristian Chivu rates highly, and they will seek over €45m (£38.6m / $53m) for the 31-year-old.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that while Calhanoglu is open to a move to Galatasaray, he is happy in Milan and has not asked Inter for a transfer.

A transfer fee of £39million would be a bargain deal for a player who is widely recognised as one of the best that Turkey has ever produced and is at the top of his game.

A free-kick specialist, Calhanoglu does not lack confidence either, with the 31-year-old boldly claiming in the middle of the 2023/24 season that he is the best deep-lying playmaker in the world.

What Man Utd target Hakan Calhanoglu thinks of himself

Calhanoglu caused a stir in Italian football in the summer of 2021 when he left AC Milan and joined their city rivals Inter on a free transfer.

The midfielder took his game to another level at the Nerazzurri and played a big role in the club winning the Serie A title in the 2023/24 campaign.

Calhanoglu also won the Coppa Italia with Inter in 2022 and 2023, and helped them reach the final of the Champions League in 2023 and 2025.

The midfielder does not lack confidence in his ability, publicly saying in February 2024 that he is the best Regista (deep-lying playmaker) in the world.

Calhanoglu told DAZN: “Months ago, I said I was among the best Registas but no one believed in me.

“However, I always believed in myself. I know my qualities, and I’m not afraid of anyone.”

When asked to list the best five Registas based on their quality, the Inter star placed himself at the top, ahead of Manchester City star Rodri, now-retired Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos, Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich and Chelsea ace Enzo Fernandez.

Calhanoglu explained: “The others don’t do what I’m currently producing on the pitch.

“For instance, I never score from close range, but from 25-30 metres or through a free-kick. These are difficult things to pull off.

“They are good at managing the play, but I don’t like making five metres passes. I always look for the killer pass which increases the possibility of scoring. Horizontal passing doesn’t help.”

During his time at Milan, Calhanoglu scored 32 goals and gave 48 assists in 172 appearances, while at Inter so far, the midfielder has found the back of the net 38 times and has registered 32 assists in 182 matches in all competitions.

Calhanoglu is under contract at Inter until the summer of 2027.

