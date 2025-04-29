Manchester United have been given an update over their hopes of landing England skipper Harry Kane from Bayern Munich this summer, amid continued links to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of an elite No.9 this summer, having scored just 39 goals in 34 Premier League games this season, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee netting only 16 times between them in all competitions.

In contrast, Kane has notched 36 times in 44 appearances for Bayern Munich so far this term, while in his debut campaign for the Bavarian giants the Tottenham legend chalked up 44 goals.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, United decided against pursuing a deal for Kane two summers ago as they ended up bringing in Hojlund from Atalanta instead.

That clearly still bites, as the Old Trafford outfit continue to be heavily linked with bringing the 31-year-old back to the Premier League in order to give Ruben Amorim the prolific central striker he craves.

However, a report from talkSPORT states that sources close to Kane have indicated that he is more than happy to extend his stay in Germany for another season as news of a drop in price of his current release clause also emerge.

Earlier this year German publication BILD reported that Kane’s contract at the Allianz Arena included a release clause, potentially allowing him to leave for £67million in January. However, that figure is expected to drop to £54m this summer, drawing United’s attention to the situation.

But with talkSPORT reporting that Kane is now targeting Champions League success with Bayern next season, given his side are on the brink of securing the Bundesliga title for his first major piece of silverware, it looks like United will have to switch their focus to other striker targets instead.

Gyokeres door opens as Kane one slams shut

Meanwhile, a report from Football Insider on Tuesday stated that a deal for Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres to move to Old Trafford is a ‘done deal’, with the club ‘confident’ they’ll ‘finalise an agreement’.

Ruben Amorim – who previously managed Gyokeres in Lisbon – is reported to have played a starring role in the alleged progress made behind the scenes.

The report added: ‘Sources say the forward’s relationship with Amorim has now swung the deal in United’s favour and there is a growing confidence they will complete his signing.’

Gyokeres’ four-goal haul last time out against Boavista brought his tally for the season to a remarkable 52 goals in 48 matches. The Swede has also provided 12 assists in that time.

Regarding cost, Gyokeres’ deal with Sporting contains a release clause worth €100m, though he can be signed for a much reduced fee.

A ‘verbal pact’ made between Gyokeres, his agents and Sporting’s hierarchy can see the striker leave for a figure in the €65m-€70m range.

United won’t have it all their own way in the chase for the prolific frontman though as Arsenal also remain very keen on a deal.

