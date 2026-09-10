Harry Kane to Man Utd transfer call reignites as Bayern Munich reach decision

Dion Dublin has urged his former club, Manchester United, to sign Harry Kane, as he does not have much faith in Benjamin Sesko, with Bayern Munich’s stance on selling the England international striker also coming to light.

Sesko is the number one striker at Man Utd at the moment, but the Slovenia international is still only 23 and has not been very prolific.

The striker has scored only 13 goals and given just one assist in 35 matches in all competitions for Man Utd so far in his career.

Kane is one of the best strikers on the planet and is world class.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has long dreamt of having Kane at the club.

On August 10, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd are keen on signing Kane.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season.

We understand that INEOS chief Ratcliffe is a huge fan of Kane, with Man Utd willing to consider a deal for the 33-year-old.

Former Man Utd player Dublin has urged Man Utd to go and raid Bayern for Kane.

Dublin told Reviant: “Manchester United’s players now need to focus on who they’re playing with and how to play their best in the formation that Michael Carrick wants, with three in behind.

“It’s interesting that he’s starting with Matheus Cunha up front and has gone back to bringing Benjamin Sesko off the bench.

“I think that shows United are still missing the number nine who can be a focal point and score 30 goals a season, and that’s a big miss for the way United want to play.

“Sesko might score you 12 or 15 goals.

“Cunha might get you another 10 or 12.

“Bruno Fernandes will pop up with 10 or 12 of his own.

“Marcus Rashford and Bryan Mbeumo can do the same.

“You still need that number nine who’s going to be decisive though.

“We saw it with Arsenal last season.

“I like Viktor Gyokeres but Arsenal need a very, very good centre-forward and Gyokeres needs to get his goals to back up his hard work, and I don’t think he’s figured out the Premier League yet.

“So Arsenal have done well spreading their goals around.

“They’ve got all those players who will score you five, eight, 10 goals across a season but I think this Manchester United team needs a number nine who is going to get them 30 goals or more in a season.

“Is Sesko going to score you 25, 30 goals a season?

“Not if you don’t give him 30, 35 games in the league, which he’s not going to get at this rate.

“So where are you going to find the kind of striker that United need?

“It’s still Harry Kane.

“He’s still only 33 but he’s not a player who needs pace.

“He’s never been quick, he’ll say so himself, but he is a powerful runner into space and the knowledge he has of the game, where to be, how to use his body, and his knowledge of the Premier League too, he is still the perfect striker for Manchester United, even now.

“I really believe that.

“Would he leave Bayern Munich or not? Who knows.

“It would take a lot of money but if you asked me right now to name one centre-forward to take United back to the top, right now the only player who is the complete package you can hang your hat on is Harry Kane.”

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Harry Kane to sign new Bayern Munich contract

We understand that Kane wants to stay at Bayern for the foreseeable future.

Sources have told us that Bayern are ready to offer Kane a three-year contract and are confident that he will agree to it.

The German media has further reported that the Bundesliga champions will make an announcement on a new deal for Kane next month.

On September 4, Bild journalist Christian Falk reported on his website, CFBayernInsider: “Harry Kane was our winner of the football star of the year at the Sport Bild Awards.

“The England striker was at the Zoom call live, while his father, Pat, attended the ceremony at the Fischauktionshalle in Hamburg.

“I talked with Herbert Hainer, the club president, about the situation and everyone was saying, ‘relax’; everyone thinks a new contract will just be a matter of time.

“There are a few questions around contract talks that have to be cleared but everyone is confident that things will work out.

“I think in the next month – absolutely this year, not next year – we’ll see a contract announcement.

“I’m really sure that Kane will put pen to paper on an extension this side of 2026.

“Then, Harry Kane is off the market for every other club for a long time.

“Sorry again to his long-time admirers, Manchester United!”

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