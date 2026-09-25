‘Incredible’ Harry Kane to Man Utd transfer call resurfaces as Sir Jim Ratcliffe told to avoid signing Real Madrid striker

Phil Bardsley has said that he would love Manchester United to bring Harry Kane to Old Trafford, with the former Red Devils defender also warning the club’s co-owners, INEOS, against signing Endrick from Real Madrid.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on August 10 that Man Utd want to sign Kane in 2027.

Sources told us at the time that Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a big fan of Kane and is personally keen on signing him.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Sources have told us that Bayern are confident that Kane will sign a new contract and extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

Kane himself has publicly said that he is happy at Bayern and is in talks over a new deal.

Former Man Utd full-back Bardsley has rued Man Utd’s decision not to sign Kane back in the summer of 2023 before he left Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern and would love to see the Red Devils rectify their mistake now.

Bardsley told Lyllo Casino: “Harry Kane looks quite settled at Bayern.

“He had a great campaign last year, and the amount of goals he scored was incredible.

“I said it before he went there, Man Utd should’ve gone and bought him, before you know it, he signs for Bayern, bangs a load of goals in, and is in the running for the Ballon d’Or.

“So listen, he’s a proven goalscorer.

“Would he like to come back to England and break that Premier League record? I’d say so.

“I’d love to see him in a red shirt, I would.”

“He’d be incredible at Man Utd, but if he’s settled down and enjoying his football, it’s very hard to pull a player away from a club where he’s enjoying it so much.”

This is not the first time this month that a former Man Utd player has urged INEOS to sign Kane.

Dion Dublin also believes that Man Utd need to sign Kane, backing the striker to take the Red Devils “back to the top”.

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Man Utd warned against signing Endrick

Bardsley, though, does not want Man Utd to sign Endrick from Real Madrid.

On September 19, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Endrick and Madrid are planning to hold talks over his immediate future.

The Brazil international striker is struggling for playing time under Madrid manager Jose Mourinho at the moment.

We understand that Arsenal are keen on Endrick, who was the subject of interest from Man Utd in the summer of 2026.

Bardsley said: “I wouldn’t go in for Endrick.

“I think we’ve got enough of those types of players.

“I don’t look at him and think he’s going to give me 25 to 30 goals a season.

“He’s not a Harry Kane, so probably not.

“I think we’ve got enough players who can probably give you 10 to 15 goals and cause teams problems, but I want a centre forward that’s proven and can deliver.

“From Christmas to the end of the season, they could give you 10 to 15 goals.

“I don’t think he’d be the man for that.

“But listen, I’m not involved in recruitment, but if I was, it would certainly be a proven number nine.”

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