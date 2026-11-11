Harry Kane tipped to follow Pochettino into Man Utd after ‘full agreement’ struck

Mauricio Pochettino is being tipped to reunite with Harry Kane at Manchester United after the Argentine reached a ‘full agreement’ to replace Michael Carrick.

Ballon d’Or winner Kane rose to superstardom under Pochettino at Tottenham, and departed the Premier League as the competition’s second-highest scorer (213) behind only Alan Shearer (260).

The English national side’s all-time leading scorer recently penned fresh terms at Bayern Munich, though there’s always been a sense he’ll return to England to take Shearer’s record one day.

Pochettino, meanwhile, is on the cusp of replacing Michael Carrick as Man Utd’s new manager.

High-ranking United officials held a crunch meeting in Monaco on Wednesday. All reputable sources are reporting the expected outcome is Carrick is relieved of his duties in a face-to-face meeting on Thursday.

Mauricio Pochettino to replace Michael Carrick

On Wednesday evening, The Telegraph’s James Ducker provided the latest on the situation, stating on X: ‘Michael Carrick is expected to be informed on Thursday that he’s been sacked as #MUFC manager.

‘Nothing set in stone or confirmed yet but that’s the expectation as things stand.

‘Jason Wilcox, the United director of football, and CEO Omar Berrada are due to fly back from Monaco tonight.

‘Seems likely they will then meet Carrick face to face at some point on Thursday.

‘United have lined up Mauricio Pochettino to replace Carrick. He’s still currently expected to take charge of the two USA games v Haiti.’

What’s more, reliable reporter, Matteo Morreto, stated Man Utd and Carrick have now struck a ‘full agreement’.

Morreto – who works closely with Fabrizio Romano – declared: ‘Mauricio Pochettino will be Manchester United’s next manager: the parties have reached a full agreement pending Michael Carrick’s dismissal.’

Man Utd must now notify Pochettino’s current employers, the USA national side, of their intention to activate his $10m release clause.

United have no qualms about paying that sum, and according to former Spurs boss, Tim Sherwood, he would not at all be surprised to see Pochettino and Kane reunite at Old Trafford in the coming years.

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Mauricio Pochettino and Harry Kane to reunite at Man Utd?

Speaking to Jamie Redknapp on the Overlap Daily, Sherwood said: “I’ll tell you who we might see back in the Premier League. Harry Kane.

“And I’ll tell you where we might see him, in a red shirt. If Pochettino goes to Manchester United, there’s more chance of Harry Kane in two years’ time going there.”

Redknapp: “Oh, and he’ll break that [Shearer’s Premier League goals record]. Alan, your mate Alan Shearer won’t be happy.”

Sherwood: “When he (Kane) signed that new deal the other day, it must have been one of the happiest days of Alan Shearer’s life.”

Redknapp: “Really?”

Sherwood: “Yeah, thinking he’s out of the way. I texted him straight away. I said, ‘Mate, Shearer’s delighted with that.’ He said, ‘Still time. There’s still time (for Kane to return).'”