Harry Kane to Man Utd for £80m call made AFTER new Bayern Munich contract

Dion Dublin has urged Manchester United to raid Bayern Munich for Harry Kane, even if the striker signs a new contract with the German giants.

TEAMtalk reported in August Man Utd’s interest in a 2027 deal for Kane.

We understand that Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a big fan of the former Tottenham Hotspur striker.

We also reported in September that Bayern Munich are confident that Kane will sign a new deal.

On October 6, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Kane has agreed a contract extension with Bayern in principle.

Sources have told us that an agreement in principle is in place between Kane and Bayern over a new two-and-a-half-year deal.

Kane has rejected the chance to join Barcelona to commit his future to Bayern, but former Man Utd player Dublin has urged the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, to pay £80million to the Bundesliga champions in 2027 and sign Kane.

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Man Utd urged to pay £80m for Harry Kane

Dublin told football betting site BetVictor: “Harry Kane’s contract? Get him down to Cambridge United, we’ll have him!

“Even at 33, 34, 35, I’d still nick Harry for a year or two because he just finds his way into good positions.

“You put the ball there and he doesn’t even have to run about as much.

“You can see he’s dropping into the number 10 role a bit more, sometimes even into the four, and spraying balls about so he’s not easy to mark.

“Two centre-halves don’t know where he is, and then he crops up. He’s a very clever footballer. I would take Harry Kane right now at Man Utd.

“There’s a bit of a statement in this, Harry Kane could start in any Premier League side. Any Premier League side, it doesn’t matter.

“Every club in the Premier League would take him right now, 100%.

“United have toyed with it, they’ve spoken about it too much. If you want him, go get him.

“Even if he signs a new deal there, give them the 70 or 80 million, whatever they want, because you’ve got to get goals. Why are you buying Harry Kane? To score your goals.

“Who can you guarantee for goals? Haaland, Kane, Lewandowski, Mbappe, and then you start to struggle a bit for guaranteed scorers. Harry Kane guarantees you goals.”

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