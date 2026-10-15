Harry Kane: ‘Official’ announcement date emerges as Man Utd and Bayern Munich learn FINAL decision

Manchester United will officially learn this month that Harry Kane will extend his stay at Bayern Munich, according to a reliable German source, but Dion Dublin tells the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, how they could still sign the England international striker.

TEAMtalk reported on August 10 that Man Utd were keen on a 2027 deal for Kane.

We understand that Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a big fan of the former Tottenham Hotspur striker.

Kane is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season, and Man Utd are willing to do a deal.

However, we reported on September 14 that Bayern were confident that Kane would sign a new deal.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed on October 6 that Kane has agreed a contract extension with Bayern in principle.

It has now emerged in the German media that an announcement on the new deal will be made in the coming days.

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Bayern hope to make it official that Kane will stay at the club before the Ballon d’Or ceremony on October 26, with the 33-year-old striker one of the favourites to win the prestigious individual award.

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New Harry Kane contract announcement soon

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “I have good news!

“I can say and confirm that Bayern and Harry Kane’s entourage have reached an agreement for a contract extension until 2029.

“The contract length was the big question.

“Now, they have this agreement, and they want to finalise it after sorting out some final details, like the image rights and other small things.

“I heard from the club that the idea is to have the contract signed before the Ballon d’Or ceremony in London (26th October).

“So, you see, we’ll get some official news this month.”

Dion Dublin wants Man Utd to pay £80m for Harry Kane

Despite the imminent announcement of a new deal for the striker, former Man Utd player Dion Dublin has urged the Red Devils to go for Kane and pay Bayern £80m for the striker in 2027.

Dublin said on October 8: “Harry Kane’s contract? Get him down to Cambridge United, we’ll have him!

“Even at 33, 34, 35, I’d still nick Harry for a year or two because he just finds his way into good positions.

“You put the ball there and he doesn’t even have to run about as much.

“You can see he’s dropping into the number 10 role a bit more, sometimes even into the four, and spraying balls about so he’s not easy to mark.

“Two centre-halves don’t know where he is, and then he crops up. He’s a very clever footballer. I would take Harry Kane right now at Man Utd.

“There’s a bit of a statement in this, Harry Kane could start in any Premier League side. Any Premier League side, it doesn’t matter.

“Every club in the Premier League would take him right now, 100%.

“United have toyed with it, they’ve spoken about it too much. If you want him, go get him.

“Even if he signs a new deal there, give them the 70 or 80 million, whatever they want, because you’ve got to get goals. Why are you buying Harry Kane? To score your goals.

“Who can you guarantee for goals? Haaland, Kane, Lewandowski, Mbappe, and then you start to struggle a bit for guaranteed scorers. Harry Kane guarantees you goals.”

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