Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all remained closely informed on Harry Kane’s situation over the past 12 months, but the clearest signal yet from the striker’s camp suggests a return to England is not imminent.

TEAMtalk understands that Kane is not only settled at Bayern Munich, but he is actively prepared to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

Sources indicate the England international striker is ready to agree terms on a new deal that would keep him at Bayern until at least 2028, aligning with his ambition to lead the Three Lions into a home European Championship.

The 32-year-old’s current contract runs through to 2027, but Bayern are keen to secure his long-term future sooner rather than later, ideally before the start of next season.

However, interest from England’s top clubs in Kane remains strong.

At Man Utd, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is known to be an admirer of the striker and would welcome the opportunity to bring Kane to Manchester United.

Meanwhile, sources have told us that Chelsea would be willing to bend their internal age policy for a player of his calibre.

Kane’s former club, Tottenham Hotspur, continue to hold out hope that their all-time leading scorer might one day return “home.”

Despite that, the current reality is clear: Kane is thriving in Germany, and any move back to England is firmly a matter for the future – not the present.

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Bayern Munich love Harry Kane – sources

Kane joined Bayern from Tottenham in the summer of 2023 and has been a huge success at the German giants.

The striker has been a key figure in Bayern’s back-to-back Bundesliga triumphs, with the former Spurs star also helping Vincent Kompany’s side reach the semi-finals of the Champions League this season.

We understand that Bayern view Kane as central to their project, both on and off the pitch.

Significantly, Kane has already passed up multiple opportunities to trigger release clauses within his existing deal – decisions that underline both his satisfaction at Bayern and his belief that his competitive ambitions are being fulfilled in the Bundesliga.

That said, a future Premier League return has not been ruled out entirely.

We can confirm Kane still harbours a long-term ambition to surpass Alan Shearer’s record of 260 goals.

However, sources stress that this is a career objective rather than an immediate priority.

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