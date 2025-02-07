Sir Jim Ratcliffe would love Manchester United to sign former Tottenham striker Harry Kane from Bayern Munich, with a report revealing the England international star’s stance over a potential move to the Premier League as he rules out signing for two top clubs in England.

Man Utd have long wanted to sign Kane, and it seems that the Red Devils’ interest in the striker has not waned. The Englishman was Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’s dream signing in 2023, but at the time, he decided to move to Bayern from Tottenham.

Just like in the Premier League, Kane has been a huge success in Germany. The England international striker has scored 70 goals and given 22 assists in 72 matches in all competitions for Bayern so far.

According to TBR, Man Utd are still dreaming of bringing Kane back to the Premier League.

Man Utd co-owner and INEOS chief Ratcliffe would love for the club to sign the 31-year-old striker.

The billionaire is reportedly a huge admirer of the Bayern star, but he will not influence Man Utd’s footballing department in their decision.

Kane’s release clause in his Bayern contract was £65million in January 2025 and will be £54million in January 2026.

TBR has also revealed that Kane would like to return to the Premier League in the future.

While the striker is happy at Bayern, he is just 48 goals away from beating Alan Shearer’s record and becoming the top scorer of all time in the Premier League.

Fichajes has also reported Man Utd’s interest in Kane, adding that Tottenham and Al Ahli are looking at a potential deal for the Englishman as well.

With Roberto Firmino potentially leaving, Al Ahli are reportedly tempted to pair Kane with Ivan Toney upfront.

Harry Kane will not join Arsenal or Chelsea

According to TBR, Tottenham have the first option of re-signing Kane.

The striker scored 280 goals and gave 61 assists in 435 matches for the north London club and is a legend among the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium faithful.

The report has claimed that Kane will not consider a move to Arsenal or Chelsea because of the intense London rivalry between them and Spurs.

Chelsea wanted to sign Kane when he was at Tottenham, while former Arsenal star Paul Merson believes that the Gunners will try to get the striker.

Latest Man Utd news: Adam Wharton interest, Oihan Sancet competition

Man Utd are keen on signing a new striker in the summer transfer window and are actively looking for one.

One of the strikers who has now emerged on Man Utd’s radar is Jean-Philippe Mateta. The Crystal Palace star has been in fine form, and the Old Trafford chiefs have been impressed.

The 27-year-old striker has scored 13 goals and given two assists in 28 matches in all competitions so far this season.

Mateta found the back of the net 19 times and gave five assists in 39 appearances in the 2023-24 campaign.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd are showing interest in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton as well.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Man Utd are planning to keep tabs on Wharton in the second half of the season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Manchester City and Newcastle United are also going to monitor the midfielder, who has only just returned from injury.

Fraser Fletcher has also reported Man Utd’s interest in Athletic Bilbao attacking midfielder Oihan Sancet.

While there have been reports in Spain that Man Utd are planning a bid for the summer already, we understand that it is not the case at the moment.

The Red Devils are also aware that they will face competition for Sancet.

