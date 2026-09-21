Harry Kane reaches decision on joining Man Utd from Bayern Munich

A reporter has revealed the decision Harry Kane has made on his future amid continued links to Manchester United.

Kane may be 33 years of age, but he appears to be at the peak of his powers and is the favourite to lift the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

When Kane left Tottenham for Bayern Munich three summers ago, he did so some 47 goals shy of Alan Shearer in the Premier League’s all-time top scorers chart.

There’s always been a sense he might return to England one day to remove Shearer from top spot, and United co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is known to be particularly keen on bringing the best English footballer playing the game right now to Old Trafford.

Kane’s current contract in Munich expires at the end of the current campaign, and talks regarding an extension are ongoing.

Reports in Germany have stated Kane is seeking a release clause in any new deal he pens at Bayern, which could facilitate a return to England down the line.

But for the time being, Kane’s only intention is to re-sign with Bayern and there’ll be no move to Man Utd any time soon.

Harry Kane intends to sign new contract with Bayern Munich

That’s according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke who stated: “It seems that there’s no current indication that Kane is seeking a move away. He seems happy at Bayern Munich as well.

“They offer him everything that he needs right now. I think there’s a willingness from all parties to get a new deal agreed, and I’m sure that’ll be something that the club will be hoping to sort out pretty soon.”

Kane recently became by far the fastest player to score 100 Bundesliga goals, doing so in just 98 appearances.

And if his comments after obliterating that record are anything to go by, his future will remain in Bavaria for a good while yet.

Kane stated: “Let’s continue like this. Scoring more goals in games is, of course, a big step. Of course, there were also many important goals.

“All I can say is that I enjoy every minute of it. I’m extremely happy here. The talks are ongoing. I really appreciate the support the fans are showing me here.

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“I think we’d waited for a game like that this season. We’ve won games and played well, but maybe not at the level of last season. So it was nice to show a performance like this before the international break.

“We didn’t want a slip today before the three-week break. Our performance was at the highest level from start to finish. We can enjoy it now.”