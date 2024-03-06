Harry Kane told he was right to reject Man Utd in brutal put-down; chances of them winning anything ‘next to nothing’

Harry Kane has been told he made the right choice joining Bayern over Man Utd

Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham for £100m last summer but despite his prolific goal-scoring form, he looks set to miss out on a trophy again.

The England captain has still never won a major honour in his entire career, despite the fact he’s one of the best strikers in the world.

That was one of the main reasons why Kane chose to join Bayern as they have won the Bundesliga title 11 years in a row, but they now face the unthinkable prospect of a trophyless campaign.

Manchester United were one of the other sides chasing Kane’s signature last summer but they were ultimately unwilling to match Tottenham’s huge price tag.

Kane has gone on to score an incredible 31 goals in 32 appearances for Bayern and it’s fair to say that those goals would have come in handy for Man Utd, who have struggled this season.

The Red Devils currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League and trail the top four by 11 points.

Kane told he was right to choose Bayern over Man Utd

Former Bayern and Liverpool star Didi Hamann believes that Kane made the right choice by joining Bayern over Man Utd, however, as he likely ‘wouldn’t have won anything’ with the Red Devils anyway.

“[Bayern] is a huge club and I think the other option was to go to Manchester United,” Hamann said.

“He’s probably got another two or three good years but in your mid-30s, it becomes very hard for the forwards to score goals because you lose a bit of pace and things become harder.

“If he had gone to Manchester United, what are the chances of him winning the league there? I think the chances are next to nothing.

“I can’t see United winning the league in the next three seasons at least. Kane made the decision to come here and going abroad is always a good experience to broaden your horizon and learn a new language.

“There are reasons for and against, it’s just a shame that he might end up without a trophy in his first season because that was the main reason he came [to Bayern].”

Kane has been linked with a shock return to the Premier League recently but he’s under contract with Bayern until 2027 and they certainly wouldn’t sell him for any less than what they signed him for.

The striker will hope that his team will be more successful and he can finally lift a trophy under a new manager next season, with Thomas Tuchel set to leave at the end of the current campaign.

