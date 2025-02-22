Phil Jones has given his verdict on the late controversial penalty incident involving Manchester United central defender Harry Maguire and Everton star Ashley Young at Goodison Park, with Theo Walcott and Ally McCoist not mincing their words either.

Man Utd’s poor run of form in the Premier League continued on Saturday afternoon, as Ruben Amorim’s side failed to win against Everton. The Toffees were 2-0 up at half-time, but the Red Devils launched a late comeback and scored twice through Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte.

However, Everton could have won the match at Goodison Park deep into injury time when David Moyes’s side were awarded a penalty.

Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana made a save from an Idrissa Gueye effort, but Everton ace Young went down inside the box under pressure from Maguire and his defensive partner Matthijs de Ligt as he tried to run to the rebound.

A penalty was given, but then VAR got involved. Referee Andy Madley was sent to the screen to have a look at the incident himself, and he eventually overturned his original decision.

Former Man Utd defender Jones was following the match for BBC Radio 5 Live, and he believes that Maguire was lucky that the penalty was not given in the end.

Jones said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “It is very, very soft but Maguire does get a tug of the shirt on Young. He has made a mess of it.”

Former Everton forward Theo Walcott, though, does not think that it was a penalty.

Walcott said: “I totally agree with the referee, I don’t think that was a penalty. Naturally [when you are challenged] you don’t fall that way.”

READ MORE ➡️ Free agents: The three best unattached players available in each position

Ally McCoist agrees with Phil Jones over Harry Maguire

Former Rangers and Scotland international striker McCoist was following the Premier League game between Everton and Man Utd for TNT Sports.

Although McCoist can understand why the penalty decision was overturned, he has made it clear that he would have given it.

McCoist said on TNT Sports: “Wow. You know something, I can see why he’s not given it, but I would have given it.

“I think there’s enough of a tug on him [Ashley Young].”

Latest Man Utd news: Wharton bid, Osimhen interest

Man Utd centre-back Maguire has not had the best of seasons, and his overall performance against Everton was disappointing.

Former Man Utd star Rio Ferdinand was not impressed with Maguire’s defending for the second Everton goal.

Ferdinand said on TNT Sports after re-watching a clip of Beto racing past the Man Utd defender before squaring to Jack Harrison. “Maguire there, he can’t stand there.

“You’ve got to run back towards your own goal, I couldn’t understand that at all.

“Pace isn’t a part of his game but then he gets a second opportunity to go and deal with it [when Onana parried the ball straight up]… doesn’t go and deal with it.

“But on the halfway line you’ve got to run back.”

Meanwhile, Man Utd head coach Amorim has reportedly urged his club’s bosses to make a bid for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton in the summer transfer window.

Wharton, who has only just resumed playing after a long spell on the sidelines, is one of the best and most promising young midfielders in the Premier League.

Another player that Amorim is keen on signing for Man Utd is Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli at the moment, and the Man Utd boss would love to work with the Nigeria international striker at Old Trafford.

POLL: How long will Ruben Amorim last as Man Utd manager?