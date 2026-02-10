Carrick influence seals massive Man Utd transfer U-turn as eye-opening Sandro Tonali truths revealed

Michael Carrick’s influence at Manchester United looks to have paid dividends for one top star, who is expected to extend his contract beyond the summer after a U-turn from the club, while Fabrizio Romano has dropped a major update on links to Newcastle star Sandro Tonali.

It’s expected to be a big summer at Old Trafford, as United make a big call over their next permanent manager, with the hope that Champions League football is also secured after a stunning reversal of fortunes after the axing of Ruben Amorim.

While there are expected to be plenty of incomings and outgoings, one player who had been expected to leave is now seemingly close to extending his stay at Man Utd.

United to sign off new Maguire deal after complete U-turn

Fresh reports that emerged on Tuesday have revealed that Harry Maguire is now highly likely to secure a new contract with Manchester United in the coming months, with Michael Carrick’s influence all over the U-turn from Old Trafford chiefs.

The England international will be 33 years old when his existing deal runs out this summer, a deal that currently pockets him around £180,000-per-week.

And now the Daily Mail reports that United could seek to reduce Maguire’s salary and may even offer him a longer deal, if he accepts those terms.

It still remains unclear whether Maguire would be willing to accept such terms, especially as he has proven to be a key performer under Carrick, but at least a breakthrough has been made in terms of United’s decision on the player’s future.

Maguire, for his part, favours remaining at Old Trafford and his decision could end up being aligned to whether or not Carrick is given the permanent manager’s job.

Should Maguire agree a new contract with the club, it would represent a remarkable turnaround from his time under Erik ten Hag, when he was stripped of the captaincy, and then found himself in and out of Ruben Amorim’s first XI.

Maguire’s situation is in stark contrast to that of his Old Trafford teammate, Casemiro, who has confirmed he will be leaving United when his contract expires this summer – although his performances of late have led to calls for him to stay as well.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Romano namechecks Man Utd in Tonali chase

Manchester United are no longer pursuing a confirmed midfield target with the same vigour, with Fabrizio Romano breaking news on the club’s plans for an elite addition this summer that could be Newcastle star Sandro Tonali.

With Ruben Amorim now gone, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba is no longer the No.1 midfield option that the Red Devils are chasing, and Romaano has opened up on the future of Italy international Tonali.

While, Juventus continue to dream of bringing the 25-year-old back to his homeland, the fact that Newcastle will demand around £100m for a summer exit will prove extremely troublesome for the Turin side.

That leaves the door open for Premier League rivals, or clubs in the Saudi Pro League, and United have emerged as major suitors in recent days.

And, speaking on his podcast, Romano commented: “On Sandro Tonali, it’s going to be an important summer, a huge summer probably for him. Around the end of March to April, there will be conversations between Tonali’s camp and Newcastle about the future.

“Let’s see how Newcastle react, but there is a possibility Tonali considers a new chapter for his career in summer 2026.

“There is interest from Italy, Juventus dream of Tonali but this could be very expensive, so complicated.

“Then there are Premier League clubs. Arsenal interested, for sure. Manchester United, many have asked me about the links and there is an appreciation of Tonali by Man Utd, but he’s not the only midfielder on their list.

“What I’m hearing is Man Utd have several names and in order to decide who is going to be the player they sign – and it could be two midfielders in the summer, because Casemiro is going, [Manuel Ugarte let’s see what happens – in that case, Man Utd wait to see first if they’ll play Champions League football, and second, who’s going to be the manager.

“So before Man Utd decide which midfielder they want, we have to wait. With Amorim the name was Carlos Baleba. That was the top target.

“Now Amorim is gone and so let’s see what happens with Carrick or any other manager Man Utd appoint in the summer.

“Internally, Tonali is appreciated, but it’s not clear yet who is going to be the top target.”

DON’T MISS: Three ways Carrick has made Amorim look foolish as painful double Man Utd sale can now be averted

Worst Man Utd move EVER

A heavily rumoured Manchester United transfer throughout the season would be quite literally the WORST move the Red Devils could make, according to a report.

As the majority of talk around the summer continues to focus on who United could bring in, United have been warned of an exit that would have a devastating effect on the club.

Bruno Fernandes made headlines earlier this season when revealing in a bombshell interview to Portuguese media that Man Utd tried to sell the player to Saudi Arabia last summer.

And, while the 31-year-old refused to leave, Fabrizio Romano has gone on record to state Bruno leaving in the summer and after the World Cup is a distinct possibility.

Should that happen, The Daily Mail has gone on record to label it as a blunder of epic proportions.

Their reporter, Nathan Salt, explained: “To be blunt, selling Fernandes would not just be professional malpractice, it would be the worst decision INEOS have ever made since walking through the doors at United. It simply cannot be allowed to happen under any circumstance.

“United sources made the noises you would expect after that blockbuster Fernandes interview, which had been filmed in November. We have no interest in selling him, they said. He’s a big part of our future, they added.

“Par for the course but the repercussions of Fernandes’ words are still lingering as the club hurtle towards another summer where his future will again be front and centre of the agenda.

‘Who wanted him gone? Jason Wilcox or Omar Berrada? Sir Jim Ratcliffe? And why? Who in their right mind felt comfortable enough to wave goodbye to not just the captain but also the best midfielder in the Premier League?…”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

More Man Utd news: Stunning Vinicius swoop; scouts on Norwegian mission

Former United striker Louis Saha believes that his old club will be able to attract ‘big names’ like Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior, if they continue on their current path under Michael Carrick.

Elsewhere, director of football Jason Wilcox has reportedly tasked club scouts with keeping tabs on a teenage defender absolutely burning opposing strikers apart in the Norwegian Eliteserien.