Sources: Man Utd desperate to sell £80m player to sign left-footed English ‘specimen’

Manchester United are keen on offloading Harry Maguire and replacing him with Jarrad Branthwaite, TEAMtalk understands, as the Everton central defender’s stance on a potential move to Old Trafford is also revealed.

Maguire has been on the books of Man Utd since the summer of 2019 when he joined from Leicester City for £80million. Eyebrows were raised when the Red Devils made the England international the most expensive defender in history, and in the last few years, the Premier League club have realised that they paid over the odds for him and have tried to offload him.

While Maguire has done well for England whenever he has played, the 32-year-old’s performances for Man Utd have left much to be desired.

The centre-back, who has scored 14 goals and given six assists in 234 appearances for Man Utd so far in his career, has made 15 starts in the Premier League this season.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd have been trying to sell Maguire over the past two transfer windows.

Although many clubs have been interested in a deal, due to the defender’s high wage demands, they have backed out.

This has been a headache for Man Utd, who are desperate to get rid of Maguire so that they can get his high wages off their books and also bring in a transfer fee to fund a move for Everton star Branthwaite.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the 22-year-old left-footed England international centre-back is one of the players who is high on Man Utd’s wishlist, but they have been unable to make an offer that is suitable to Everton.

Everton have made it clear that an offer of over £70 million would be required to start a conversation over the future of Branthwaite, who was described by former Toffees manager Sean Dyche as a “specimen” who “seems to relish going into battle with big forwards” in The Daily Mail in November 2023.

The Toffees’ high valuation of the former Carlisle United defender may have risen due to the recent market value of Crystal Palace and England international centre-back Marc Guehi.

Man Utd would likely end up paying out close to £80m to prise Branthwaite away from Everton in the summer transfer window and make him part of Ruben Amorim’s team from next season.

The Red Devils will hope that West Ham United reignite their interest in Maguire and open talks over a possible summer move, so that it creates space for Branthwaite to come in.

Jarrad Branthwaite stance on Man Utd move – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Branthwaite would be open to a move to Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

The defender is willing to leave Everton for a club that are challengers for the European places in the Premier League table.

Thomas Tuchel overlooked Branthwaite for his England squad for the recent World Cup qualifiers against Latvia and Albania. This has led to Branthwaite considering his club future.

The youngster is under contract at Everton until 2027, but there is an option for a further year, which puts Everton in a very strong position when it comes to negotiations.

Latest Man Utd news: Osimhen boost, Longstaff preference

Man Utd have received a boost in their quest to sign Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window.

Osimhen, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli this season, is one of the best and most lethal strikers in the world.

There is no surprise that Man Utd are keen on him, and the Red Devils have now learnt that Pari Saint-Germain have dropped out of the race to sign the Nigeria international striker.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd are interested in signing Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

Although Longstaff’s preference is to stay at St. James’ Park, Newcastle are ready to offload the midfielder.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Chelsea need to pay Man Utd £5m if they decide not to sign Jadon Sancho on a permanent deal.

Sancho is on loan at Chelsea from Man Utd this season, and the Blues have an obligation to make it permanent.

