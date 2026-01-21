Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire is in limbo with his contract about to enter its final five months, as the Red Devils weigh up his future beyond this season, and with two clubs monitoring his situation with regards a potential bargain deal.

Sources close to the club reveal that the 32-year-old defender – signed in a world-record defender transfer fee of £80m from Leicester in 2019 – is deeply committed to staying at Old Trafford, viewing it as his long-term home despite recent uncertainties.

However, the United hierarchy appears reluctant to commit to a lengthy extension.

The fact that Maguire’s deal is expiring has prompted negotiations. United’s preference leans towards a short-term deal, likely a one-year extension with an optional second year, to minimise risk.

This would come with a significant pay cut from his existing £190,000-per-week salary, aligning with the club’s strategy to shed high-earning older players. The move reflects broader ambitions under the INEOS owners to trim the wage bill and prioritise emerging talent, bringing the average age of the squad down.

Despite time running out, Maguire remains optimistic. The appointment of Michael Carrick as interim manager has injected fresh hope. Carrick, a club legend, is seen by Maguire as the ideal figure to revive his form.

It’s thought that under Carrick he will see plenty of game time and be able to show why United should renew his deal, sources state. Strong performances could potentially sway the board towards a multi-year contract, but skepticism lingers amid United’s push for squad rejuvenation.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Harry Maguire’s future in the balance – two clubs interested

Maguire’s tenure has been a mixed bag since his £80million arrival from Leicester in 2019. Big highs and moments, including leading England to Euro finals, contrasted with defensive lapses and injury woes.

Yet, his leadership qualities endure, earning plaudits from fans and those inside Old Trafford.

Maguire remains an important part of the squad, too, having made nine Premier League appearances this term, despite missing a chunk of the campaign due to injury.

The defender played the full 90 minutes of the 2-0 win over Manchester City last weekend – Carrick’s first game in charge – a clear sign the manager trusts him.

But as the January transfer window reaches the halfway point, suitors like West Ham and Napoli are monitoring the situation.

For now, the ball is firmly in United’s court, but Maguire’s resolve could convince them otherwise.

The coming months under Carrick might just be the chance for Maguire to show why he should be kept around but the club would need some serious convincing to keep him on a new long term contract.

Latest Man Utd news: Ugarte future update / Major Wharton boost

Meanwhile, my colleague, Graeme Bailey, has reported how Manuel Ugarte has been buoyed by Carrick’s arrival at Old Trafford, and is ready to fight to stay at the club long-term.

The Red Devils have rejected approaches from Galatasaray and Ajax and the midfielder sees that as a clear sign that the club still value him highly.

In other news, we understand that Crystal Palace have accepted that Adam Wharton will almost certainly leave at the end of the season, and he remains a dream target for United.

Tottenham, Liverpool, Newcastle and Aston Villa are all interested in the three-cap England star, who is valued at around £65million.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.