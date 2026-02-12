Major Man Utd contract breakthrough imminent as battle with Arsenal for 20y/o sensation explodes

Harry Maguire is set to stay at Man Utd, while Aleksandar Stankovic is a target

Manchester United are more confident than ever that one of their most important stars will sign a new contract, while the Red Devils are reportedly set to do battle with Arsenal for an exciting young midfielder.

United’s 1-1 draw with West Ham on Tuesday hasn’t dulled the optimism at Old Trafford, with Michael Carrick’s men still fourth in the Premier League table – on track for crucial Champions League qualification.

It remains to be seen whether Carrick will continue to lead the team next season, but work behind the scenes for the summer transfer window is well underway.

But just as important as new signings for United is retaining key stars, and we have revealed today how Harry Maguire looks set to stay at the club for another campaign at least.

Harry Maguire expected to sign NEW Man Utd deal

Maguire, 32, has been integral to United’s success since Carrick was appointed, starting every game since he took interim charge, of which the Red Devils have won four and drawn one in the Premier League.

Maguire joined Old Trafford in a £80m (€97m, $115m) transfer in the summer of 2021, which remains to this day a world-record fee for a defender.

He penned a five-year contract with the club, worth a staggering £190,000 per week, and it expires at the end of this season, which has prompted speculation about his future.

However, despite being eligible to open talks with overseas clubs since January 1, we can confirm that Maguire has not entered negotiations with any foreign sides at this stage.

That is because he remains fully committed to United, and he has every intention of staying. United, for their part, are open to offering an extension on significantly reduced terms.

Maguire’s willingness to remain patient over contract discussions and not pester the club for an extension has strengthened his position, and we understand qualification for the Champions League would significantly boost the likelihood of a new agreement being reached.

Sources have not revealed the figures Maguire is willing to take at this stage. But his willingness to stay on reduced terms, commitment to the cause, and renewed importance only solidify his case.

We can reveal, though, that retaining Maguire will not impact the Red Devils’ transfer plans; they still intend to sign a new centre-back in the summer.

Man Utd battle with Arsenal ignites

Meanwhile, we revealed earlier today that United have accelerated their interest in Club Brugge midfielder Aleksandar Stankovic, identifying him as a top target.

The Red Devils are expected to face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea for the 20-year-old sensation, though, with the Gunners and Blues equally keen on securing his services.

Stankovic, son of Serbian icon Dejan Stankovic – came through the ranks at Inter Milan but never managed to force his way into the senior picture at San Siro. However, since joining Brugge last summer, he has shown his true potential.

A senior recruitment figure who has tracked Stankovic extensively confirmed to us that interest has accelerated in recent months.

“Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs and United have been regular visitors to see Stankovic,” they said. “He is a real class act. Not dissimilar to a young Declan Rice – that’s the comparison for me.

“You can see he’s inherited his class from his father. This kid is a major talent.”

Stankovic is open‑minded about his long‑term future, though Inter inserted a buy‑back clause when sanctioning his move to Brugge, with options active in the summers of 2026 and 2027.

Sources indicate the player would relish the chance to return to Inter one day, but he is also fully aware of the growing admiration from England and other major European leagues. The coming months will be crucial in determining who wins the race.

Leeds United plot shock Old Trafford raid

In other news, a report claims that Leeds United are considering a shock move for United left-back Tyrell Malacia this summer, when his contract expires and he’ll be a free agent.

The two sides are long-time rivals, but the two sides have engaged in transfer dealings before, with Daniel James being the most recent example, having moved to Leeds in 2021, while Eric Cantona memorably left the Whites for United in 1992.

Leeds are said to be ‘monitoring’ Malacia, who is not in the long-term plans at Old Trafford and has played just two minutes of Premier League football this term.

Sunderland are also said to be keen and are ‘ready to launch a summer raid’ for the 26-year-old.

