Man Utd exclusive: Harry Maguire sale still a strong possibility as Ratcliffe names price and main suitors emerge

Manchester United are in for big changes this summer with Sir Jim Ratcliffe prepared to axe several stars to clear the path for a new era.

The INEOS chief is keen to sell unwanted players before sanctioning major incomings, although a £50m deal for Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt is getting closer.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that Man Utd are willing to sell Harry Maguire this summer, for the right price.

The centre-back, signed for £80m from Leicester City in 2019, has just 12 months remaining on his contract and the Red Devils would prefer to offload him now rather than lose him on a free transfer.

We understand that an offer of £35m would be enough to sign Maguire this summer and multiple Premier League sides are interested.

Despite Maguire’s constant links with an exit and the fact he was relinquished of the captaincy by Erik ten Hag, he still made 31 appearances last season and played a role in Man Utd winning the FA Cup.

De Ligt could be the 31-year-old’s replacement, but they’ll likely have to sign another centre-back should the England international leave.

READ MORE: Ruthless Ratcliffe preps sales of FIVE English Man Utd stars, but sixth player signs new contract

West Ham keeping tabs on Man Utd star

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that West Ham’s long-standing interest in Maguire remains and they are keeping a close eye on his situation.

They are entering their own new era under Julen Lopetegui and the former Real Madrid and Wolves boss has made signing a new centre-back one of his priorities.

The Hammers have just seen a £25m offer for Jean-Clair Todibo rejected, who, ironically, was a target for Man Utd before UEFA stepped in and said they couldn’t sign a Nice player, given they’re owned by INEOS and will also compete in the Europa League this season.

Lopetegui’s side could now turn to Maguire as an alternative, with the race for the England man expected to heat up in the coming weeks.

If Man Utd are successful in finding a buyer for Maguire they could reignite their pursuit of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite by submitting a new offer.

The Red Devils have already seen a bid of £43m (including add-ons) for Branthwaite rejected by Everton, who are holding out for at least £70m.

The 22-year-old is considered one of the most exciting young centre-backs in Europe and played a key role in helping the Toffees avoid relegation last season.

Man Utd are currently unwilling to match Everton’s valuation of Branthwaite, but it will be interesting to see how this story develops.

DON’T MISS: EIGHT top England players firmly in the shop window at Euro 2024