Harry Maguire: Surprise new destination emerges for Man Utd misfit to leave West Ham sweating over deal

AC Milan are reportedly among several clubs in Italy interested in signing Harry Maguire from Manchester United, news that will come as a concern to top Premier League suitors West Ham.

The Red Devils are said to be willing to listen to offers for the England international in the new year, given that the player is not in Erik ten Hag’s long-term plans at Old Trafford.

Maguire was stripped of the captaincy at Old Trafford as Bruno Fernandes took on the role and he has only started one Premier League game this season, despite the fact that Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have both been sidelined at different times.

The 30-year-old saw a proposed move to West Ham fall through over the summer after Maguire decided to stay and fight for his place at United.

However, with his lack of game time still not being resolved, Maguire recently admitted: “I am not going to sit here all my life and play once a month”.

That suggests that he at least appears open to an exit in the new year, with the Hammers having reignited their interest off the back of those comments and reported interest from Saudi Arabia.

But now talkSPORT are claiming that ‘AC Milan are among a host of Serie A clubs monitoring the situation’.

Maguire considering Italy move

It’s reported that Maguire is open to a move to Serie A, having seen Chris Smalling excel since he joined Roma from United back in 2019.

Indeed, Serie A has proved a very popular league for England stars looking for regular game time to remain in Gareth Southgate’s plans.

Former Chelsea duo Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have enjoyed plenty of success at Roma and AC Milan respectively.

Moving to Milan could mean a link-up with fellow England squad member Tomori, whose centre-back partner at the San Siro, Malick Thiaw, is also being linked with West Ham.

Maguire is expected to be handed another England start against Italy at Wembley in Tuesday night as Southgate continues to show his loyalty to the former Leicester man.

However, he is likely to find himself back on the bench again when he returns to his native Yorkshire to take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

