TEAMtalk can reveal that talks between Manchester United and Harry Maguire over a new contract are ‘positive’, with the Premier League giants feeling there is a ‘need’ to keep the defender at the club.

Man Utd are on a high after beating rivals Manchester City 2-1 in the derby at the weekend, as head coach Ruben Amorim laid down the law by leaving out Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho due to not meeting his standards.

One player who has been heavily criticised in recent years is centre-back Maguire, who turned down the chance to move to West Ham in 2023 and struggled for game time on occasion under former boss Erik ten Hag. However, the 31-year-old is playing more regularly under Amorim, with the England international particularly impressive in United’s back three against City.

After the ex-Sporting CP boss described the former Leicester City star as “perfect” in the middle of a back three, our sources have confirmed that contract talks are underway and have described the conversations as ‘positive’.

The 6ft 4in defender is into the last year of his contract but we understand that Amorim is very keen to keep him at the club and has been a huge driver in progressing these new deal talks.

TEAMtalk can reveal that a new two-year proposal is at the centre of the discussions and there is an expectancy he will put pen to paper. Despite the summer signings of centre-backs Leny Yoro and Matthijs De Ligt for just over £90m (€108.6m, $114.2m), it is understood there is a ‘need’ to keep Maguire due to his experience and ability in a back three.

If he were to sign a contract extension, this would be a remarkable turnaround from when United were prepared to let Maguire leave and when Ten Hag stripped him of the captaincy. Now, they see a new deal as a ‘no-brainer’ as United are looking to cut costs and not overspend in the market.

Maguire happy under Amorim

After the win over City, Maguire revealed that conversations are being held over a new United deal.

“Listen, I haven’t really thought about it. I’ve still got this year to go with an option (extra 12 months) in their hands, But all the signs are positive at the moment and the chat that I’m having is really positive,” he said.

His head coach appeared to be equally happy about the big defender and his importance at the Red Devils.

“[Harry] Maguire is perfect when you play with the three defenders. I think in the middle [he] is perfect. Then the way that the striker that they have [Erling Haaland] with the long balls, you need to be really strong and so was perfect for him,” Amorim stated after the City victory.

“Not just Harry, all the guys, defend really well. They were really focused and that is the key to play better. I think he did a great job and also his team-mates did a great job.”

Man Utd transfer roundup: ‘Next big thing’ scouted; Rashford replacement?

United are reportedly scouting Greek wonderkid Charalampos Kostoulas ahead of the January transfer window.

The 17-year-old has impressed for Olympiacos and as a result, the Red Devils have reportedly sent scouts to watch the striker – along with other European giants.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that United have decided they are ready to sell academy product Rashford next month.

This comes at a time when the 27-year-old England international was left out of Amorim’s squad for his team’s win at the Etihad over the weekend.

Finally, the Red Devils have been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain attacker Randal Kolo Muani as they seek to address their attacking issues.

