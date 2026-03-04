Manchester United have been contemplating a major decision on Harry Maguire’s future, and his performances under Michael Carrick look set to earn him an extended stay at Old Trafford, but it comes at a cost for the player.

The 32-year-old England international’s existing deal expires in June 2026, having entered its final months after United activated a one-year option last year.

Maguire has been a reliable performer under interim manager Carrick, establishing himself as a key figure in the backline. His consistent displays, including strong showings in big matches, have strengthened his case for continuity.

Sources indicate positive momentum in negotiations, highlighting growing belief from both sides that an agreement is within reach.

This would involve a wage reduction from his current £190,000 per week, potentially to around £100,000, which would be a decrease of £4,680,000 in salary per year.

A decrease would align with the club’s revised structure under INEOS. The extension is expected to be short-term, perhaps one year with an option for a further season, reflecting Maguire’s age and desire to stay and contribute.

Carrick is keen for Maguire to stay and has publicly backed the defender, describing him as “impressive” and suggesting he has a long-term future at the club. The dressing room views letting him go as “madness,” with support for his retention amid other potential departures like Casemiro.

Maguire prioritising Man Utd despite growing interest

Interest persists in Maguire from England and abroad. Serie A sides such as Inter Milan, Napoli, Fiorentina, and AC Milan, plus Turkish clubs and Saudi Pro League team Al Qadsiah (managed by former Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers) have shown interest, but Maguire’s priority remains United.

Premier League outfits West Ham United and Everton have also been linked, seeing value in a potential free transfer, but talks with the player point towards an extension rather than a move.

Maguire has shown a clear willingness to accept reduced terms to facilitate a deal, as we revealed last month, which underscores his commitment.

With every solid performance bolstering his position, a resolution favouring a stay at Old Trafford now seems increasingly probable ahead of the summer window.

Meanwhile, well-placed sources at Newcastle have informed us that centre-back Malick Thiaw is set to stay at St James’ Park, amid links with United and Liverpool.

The Red Devils are open to adding another new centre-back, even if Maguire stays as expected, but the will have to look elsewhere.

In other news, we have exclusively revealed in an update on Wednesday how Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann, and Borussia Dortmund boss Niko Kovac, have both informed the United hierarchy they would be open to taking charge of the Red Devils.

United are still doing their due diligence on potential new managers for next season, though interim boss Carrick has put himself in a strong position to earn the role on a long-term basis.

