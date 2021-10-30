Redknapp urges Man Utd to bring in club legend to ‘sort out’ failing stars

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp has advised Man Utd on how they can help struggling manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The former striker seemed close to the sack following Man Utd’s 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool. He received criticism from fans and pundits alike as his team were completely outplayed at home.

The likes of Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag were all linked with the role. Reports have since claimed that Man Utd will give Solskjaer around three games to save his job.

That means a win against Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tottenham on Saturday is vital. The Norwegian will also be hoping for three points when the Red Devils travel to Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Redknapp, who guided Portsmouth to the FA Cup in 2008, has now offered some help to Man Utd and Solskjaer.

During an appearance on talkSPORT, he said: “I think he needs a bit of help. I’m not saying his staff are not good lads and good, but they look to me as a very quiet group.

“I know Michael Carrick very well, he’s a fantastic footballer and a great person and he’s got other people around him.

“Sometimes you can’t be afraid to think that another bit of help coming in, it will help me and help the team.

Bayern Munich join Liverpool, Manchester United in Youri Tielemans race Bayern Munich have reportedly joined the race with Liverpool and Manchester United for Leicester's Youri Tielemans, with more updates on Florian Wirtz and Robert Lewandowski.

“I just think he maybe needs somebody else, a different [character] alongside him in the group.

“He looked a lonely figure last week standing on that touchline. Do you know who’d I take at Manchester United? Everyone’s going to think I’m absolutely mad, but I’d bring in Roy Keane.

“If I was Ole I’d think to myself, he won’t mess around and he’ll sort one or two out.”

Keane won a host of trophies during a glittering career at Old Trafford. He has mainly worked as a pundit since leaving his role as Nott’m Forest’s assistant manager in 2019.

Bielsa, Smith and six other Premier League managers under pressure to deliver results

Solskjaer: No one is undroppable

Meanwhile, Solskjaer has warned his top Man Utd stars that they are not immune from being dropped.

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score a league goal since September 19. French midfielder Paul Pogba dropped a clanger in the Liverpool defeat and was sent off.

Solskjaer told reporters: “In a squad like we have with top quality players everyone expects to play. I expect every one of them to expect to play.

“But they’re also ready that they know they have good teammates around them. No one is undroppable, of course they’re not.

“It’s up to me to pick the right team for the games and see who is in the right frame of mind for this and then Tuesday in the Champions League.”

READ MORE: Angry Man Utd star told by teammates to switch agent to secure exit